Greensburg, IN

wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times

Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Greensburg, IN
Connersville, IN
Lawrenceburg, IN
Connersville, IN
Connersville, IN
Greensburg, IN
Greensburg, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

October 2022

Miss Donna Lee Walker, age 74, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1948 in Illinois. She was the loving daughter of the late, John Donald Walker and Violet Louise (Horine) Walker. Donna […]. Statewide — Indiana Conservation Officers encourage citizens to partner with the Turn In...
VEVAY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

King & Queen Crowned at 113th Aurora Farmers Fair

The annual contest helped kickoff the first night at the fair on Wednesday. Left to right: Queen Josie Hartman, King Jacob Hoff, Princess Dakota Richards and Prince Max Burger. Aurora Farmers Fair Facebook photo. (Aurora, Ind.) – Four students from area schools stood out among 20 King and Queen contestants...
AURORA, IN
Sam Johnson
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio

Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Miss Donna Lee Walker

Miss Donna Lee Walker, age 74, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1948 in Illinois. She was the loving daughter of the late, John Donald Walker and Violet Louise (Horine) Walker. Donna was raised in Vevay,, Indiana and was a 1970 graduate of the Switzerland County High School. Donna volunteered her time at the Lords Cupboard in Vevay, Indiana and was always there to lend a helping hand at the Switzerland Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. Donna enjoyed reading and cross stitching. Donna passed away at 11:50 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana.
VEVAY, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor

With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Reid Health planning new Connersville campus

Richmond-based Reid Health is growing its footprint in Fayette County. The health system on Friday announced plans for a more than $100 million investment to establish a new campus in Connersville that will replace the former Fayette Regional Health System facility it acquired in 2019. Reid says the decision was...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
GREENWOOD, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
CARMEL, IN
recordpatriot.com

Fire in Greenfield heavily damages house, garage

GREENFIELD – A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early Thursday. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson said the department was called to the Joe Weisner residence at 149 N. Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10 a.m. Carrollton and White Hall fire departments also responded to the fire and were on the scene until 6 a.m.
GREENFIELD, IN

