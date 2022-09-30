Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
wtvy.com
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
WSFA
Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties. Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about...
Body discovered in Alabama dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika. The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
selmasun.com
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Elmore County Law Day proves that Learning Can be Fun
Elmore County Law Day brought in hundreds of elementary students from our area Friday to the Judicial Complex in Wetumpka for a day of fun, meeting first responders and learning about different branches of law enforcement. This year, the court case presented to students, who served as the jury, covered...
selmasun.com
Selma Walmart reopens after fire on Saturday night
Selma's Walmart reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday after a small fire in a back section of the store caused its closure Saturday night. Dallas County officials say the fire was set by teenagers doing a TikTok challenge in the paper product aisle of Walmart. Other fires have caused major damage in Atlanta and North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elmoreautauganews.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall Announces Victory over Illegal Casino-Gambling Enterprises in Lowndes and Macon Counties
(MONTGOMERY)—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a major victory for the enforcement of Alabama’s gambling laws after the Alabama Supreme Court issued its opinion in State v. Epic Tech, LLC, on Friday. In the case, the Alabama Supreme Court unanimously agreed with the Attorney General that the Southern Star,...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 20 to Sept. 25
• Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Village Loop.
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week: Meet Tank! Well-Behaved and Great on a Leash
Tank is a 6-year-old German Shepherd/Alaskan Malamute mix who has already been neutered. He is an owner turn in because his owner could no longer care for him. Tank has a gorgeous black and brown coat; and he weighs 104 pounds. This very handsome fellow is very well behaved and great on a leash. Tank is not onl.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of of Interstate 85 blocked
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — All I-85 southbound lanes near mile marker 38 are blocked off due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 3:03 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in Macon County. ALEA troopers are on the scene, monitoring the situation. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elmoreautauganews.com
Updated Calendar for Gospel Music Events in our Area, thanks to Bill Roberts
FRI – Oct 21 – 7 PM – The Hunting Ridge Church of God welcomes The Browder’s to the area. There will not be any admission charged and a love offering will be received. Call Brian Hooks at 334-799-3769 for information. WED – Nov 2 –...
WSFA
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
WSFA
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns
An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
elmoreautauganews.com
Wetumpka Hangs on For Road Win Over Stanhope Elmore 21-16
Wetumpka quarterback Nate Rogers threw for one touchdown and caught another to lead the Indians to a 21-16 win over the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs in a big Class 6A Region 2 showdown in Millbrook. For the Mustangs, it was the fourth game this year when their offense had the ball...
mediafeed.org
How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?
Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
WTVM
Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in Opelika. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3AM Saturday at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, AL was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Comments / 0