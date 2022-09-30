ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, October 3

Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4

The new area agronomist is settling into her new position, based at the Plymouth County Extension and Outreach office in Le Mars. Leah Ten Napel was an agronomist at a Hinton elevator, but is now becoming familiar with her nine county territory. Ten Napel was asked about the similarities between...
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Ernst talks drugs with area law officials

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County Court report

Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
IOWA STATE
clayconews.com

Pierre, South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem Announces Intent to Combat Inflation Because "Tax Dollars Belong to the Taxpayers"

Pierre, S.D. - On Friday September 30th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem Released the following statement about easing economic hardships in South Dakota. South Dakotans don’t ask much from their government. They just want the Freedom to live their lives and for the government to guarantee a level playing field with common sense rules for everyone to play by. As I travel our beautiful state, I hear from South Dakotans who are grateful for that Freedom. But many of them are struggling under the weight of inflation caused by President Biden’s extremist policies. They ask me what can be done to give them relief.
BUSINESS
KLEM

New Area Agronomist

The new area agronomist is settling into her new position, based at the Plymouth County Extension and Outreach office in Le Mars. Leah Ten Napel was an agronomist at a Hinton elevator, but is now becoming familiar with her nine county territory. Ten Napel was asked about the similarities between...
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Blind Butcher cracks open bold fundraiser

INWOOD—When Blind Butcher Brewing opened last September, it had a goal of raising $50,000 for vision treatment across three years, but it only took one calendar to pour the full glass. The next project aims much higher: $8 million in one year. “Our goal in mind is to reach...
INWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Nebraskan jailed for OWI, more in Sibley

SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Grand Island, NE, man was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Jensen Isaac Hernandez Oliva stemmed from the stop...
SIBLEY, IA
iheart.com

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?

(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
RESTAURANTS
Axios Des Moines

Iowa governor's race 'solidly Republican'

Reproduced from Cook Political ReportExpect Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure to continue for another four years, according to an updated ranking from Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis.Driving the news: Iowa's November governor's race moved from "likely Republican" to "solidly Republican," in the report published Sept. 29. State of play: Unlike 2018, when Reynolds won a tight race against Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, there are few barriers in her way for a victory.As of July 2022, Reynolds had $5.2 million cash on hand — 10 times more than Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear's $503,315.Statewide, Democrats have lost 15% of their active voters since 2020 in comparison to Republicans' 5%.The big picture: Inflation continues to be at the top of voters' minds heading into the midterm election — key issues that could hurt Democrats at the polls as voters sour towards Biden's handling of the economy.
IOWA STATE

