thenewscrypto.com
Shopify’s CEO Acquired $3 Million in Coinbase Shares in 2 Months
Tobias Lütke has purchased Coinbase stock on average once every week for $369,000. Between August and September, Lütke purchased thousands of shares of Coinbase. According to public records, Tobias Lütke, CEO of e-commerce platform Shopify has purchased nearly $3 million in Coinbase shares in the last 60 days. Since the beginning of August, Lütke has bought Coinbase stock on average once every week for almost $369,000 in total, as per the reports.
thenewscrypto.com
VeChain Q2 Financial Report Reveals $535M in Crypto Reserves
There are $535 million in $BTC, $ETH, $VET, and stablecoins in VeChain’s vaults. VeChain has expanded its network to include UCO Network and TruTrace. The second quarter financial report for 2022 has been released by the VeChain Foundation. There are a total of $535 million in $BTC, $ETH, $VET, and stablecoins in VeChain’s vaults, as reported in the paper.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange WazirX Lays Off Roughly 40% Staff
According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. The whole public policy and communication staff had been terminated. As a result of the global economic slowdown, the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX in India has had to lay off roughly 40% of its workers. According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. On Friday, access was cut off. And the staff were notified that they would be paid for 45 days. Even though they no longer needed to come to work.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Burns Over 5 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC)
The effect is a 5% increase in the price of LUNC. Binance sent almost 5.59 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens to the burn address. Over 5 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens have been delivered to the burn address by the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. After the Terra community voiced their displeasure with the “opt-in button” idea, Binance said they will be eliminating trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings every Monday. The effect is a 5+% increase in the price of LUNC.
thenewscrypto.com
Solana Outage Becoming a Recurring Event Worrying Investors
The issue was identified and developers started working on resetting the network. In total there has been a total of 8 Solana network failure so far. Even though the Solana blockchain had significant downtime, it seems to be completely functional once again. The whole network crashed because of a single misconfigured node. But over the year, Solana has put up with a number of shutdowns.
Warren Buffett's planned successor bought $68 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock in one day - and might be eyeing more purchases
Greg Abel, the boss of Berkshire's non-insurance businesses, raised his stake from about $3 million to north of $70 million in a single day.
thenewscrypto.com
Nexo Clarifies Over $153M Worth Wrapped BTC Withdrawal
Earlier, officials in Kentucky claimed that Nexo was insolvent. Nexo created three loans and sent $530 million to MakerDao. A cryptocurrency wallet address identified as NEXO 0x8fd withdrew 7,758.8 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) from MakerDAO. At the time equivalent to almost $153 million. This is only days after market experts forecast a 50% decline in Nexo price. Owing to regulatory pressure and investor fears.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Suisse Enables Polkadot Governance Voting for Custodial Cold-storage Clients
Swiss cryptocurrency services provider Bitcoin Suisse is enabling token holders within the Polkadot ecosystem to participate in governance voting when their digital assets are securely stored within its Bitcoin Suisse Vault service. Polkadot, its canary network Kusama, and all of its parachains rely on on-chain governance, ensuring that the community...
thenewscrypto.com
CoinW Prioritizes Bolstering Marketization in India Amid Huge Potential
CoinW Exchange plans to host in-person events and engage with local Indian KOLs. The Indian blockchain sector has raised over $627M via 16 fundraisings this year. CoinW is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that has made security and compliance deployments a priority from the start. CoinW was founded in 2017, and in the five years since then, the company has secured financial licenses from authorities in the United States (the MSB), Singapore (the MAS), Lithuania (the SVGFSA), and Abu Dhabi (the FSRA).
thenewscrypto.com
Hackers Steal $21 Million From DeX Aggregator Transit Swap
Peckshield provided a flowchart to illustrate the movement of the stolen assets. Transit Swap thanks its customers for their patience and faith. About $21 million was stolen from the multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Transit Swap after a hacker took advantage of a flaw in a swap contract. The company has already issued an apology to its customers and is working to retrieve the stolen monies.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Signs MoU With Kazakhstan Financial Regulators
In August, the AFSA of Astana gave the exchange its preliminary green light. Data will be shared in regard to the detection and freezing of ill-gotten cryptocurrency. The likelihood of Kazakhstan being the next nation to legalize cryptocurrency has lately increased. Binance, one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, may be providing assistance to the government in its cryptocurrency effort.
thenewscrypto.com
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — Will BNT Hit $1 Soon?
Bullish BNT price prediction is $0.685 to $3.263. Bancor (BNT) price might also reach $1 soon. Bearish BNT price prediction for 2022 is $0.426. In Bancor (BNT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about BNT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
Circle Partners With Truefi To Boost Usdc Adoption
The USDC stablecoin and Verite KYB credentials are now supported. Circle plans to provide certain Early Access clients with complimentary Verite KYB. Circle, a payments technology firm and issuer of USDC, announced on Saturday the creation of the first Verite KYB (know your business) credentials that are compatible with the MetaMask Institutional wallet. The USDC stablecoin and Verite KYB credentials are now supported. Thanks to the partnership between Circle and TrueFi, an uncollateralized lending protocol.
thenewscrypto.com
Post Ethereum Merge New Blocks Creation Rate Surges
The average block time for Ethereum has decreased by more than 13%. Ethereum blockchain transitioned away from the power-intensive proof-of-work. It has been discovered that the Ethereum Merge update, which aimed to shift the blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has improved the rate at which new Ethereum blocks are generated.
thenewscrypto.com
Author Robert Kiyosaki Sees Bitcoin Buying Opportunity
Since mid-August, Bitcoin’s stablecoin supply ratio has decreased to 4.5. Bitcoin is now trading around the $19.5k mark as per CMC. A few weeks ago, Bitcoin’s Sharpe ratio began climbing up from its September low of -4.38. It has managed to put itself together, but it is still hovering towards the negative.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Trading Volume Drops 97% Amid Sluggish Market
Despite fall, the number of total traders has not decreased nearly as much. The trade volume for Bored Apes was 3,634 ETH in the last week. From January to September of this year, trade volume for NFTs fell from $17 billion to just $466 million, according to data stored on Dune Analytics, which was initially reported by Bloomberg. That’s a dramatic decline of 97% in only 9 months. Information was gathered from NFT exchanges including OpenSea and NFTX as well as LarvaLabs, LooksRare, SuperRare, Rarible, and Foundation.
thenewscrypto.com
Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Prior Insolvency Filing
Alex and his family still had $44 million worth of crypto assets locked with Celsius. The company filed for bankruptcy and halted withdrawals from users. Around June, the cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius blocked all withdrawal requests from its users. The next month, with a $1.2 billion hole in its finances, the corporation filed for bankruptcy. New information has surfaced that suggests the creator of the Celsius Network withdrew money in May, before the aforementioned events took shape.
thenewscrypto.com
2X Price Surge in Terra Classic (LUNC) Within a Week
Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased more than 70% during the past week. LUNC is currently trading around $0.0003183. The Terra Classic (LUNC) witnessed a significant price surge in the past few days, following the recent announcement from the Binance exchange, regarding the Terra Classic burn mechanism. In the last week, the price of LUNC has increased by more than 70%. It also registered a price surge of 44% in the past month.
thenewscrypto.com
Tether Reduces Commercial Paper Exposure Under $50M
The company intends to completely liquidate all of its commercial paper assets. Tether has been preparing to submit financial records to the New York Court. Tether (USDT), the biggest stablecoin in the crypto market, has been in the spotlight for a number of reasons recently. The company’s previous auditor was accused of “improper professional conduct,” while the stablecoin issuer was ordered to provide evidence in an ongoing lawsuit. Amidst this turmoil, the network disclosed that it had reduced its position of commercial paper to below $50 million.
thenewscrypto.com
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022 — Will INJ Hit $4 Soon?
In Injective (INJ) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about INJ to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. According to CoinGecko, the price of Injective (INJ) is $1.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,505,490 at the time of writing. However, INJ has decreased by nearly 4.5% in the last 24 hours.
