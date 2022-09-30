ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos aim to break 4-game losing streak to Raiders this week

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
A streak will end on Sunday.

The question is, which one?

If the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Denver Broncos, the Raiders will snap their three-game losing streak and secure their first win of the season.

If the Broncos beat the Raiders, Denver will snap a four-game losing streak to Las Vegas that dates back to 2020.

“That’s the past, this is the now,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday when asked about the Broncos losing their last four games against the Raiders. “I just know what we’re about to go out there and try to do. I know it’s going to be a great game. I know that there is a rivalry between these two teams. I am happy to be part of it and I think it’s going to be fun.”

Denver defeated the then-Oakland Raiders 16-15 in 2019. Since then, the Raiders have beaten the Broncos by scores of 37-12, 32-31, 34-24 and 17-13 over the last two seasons.

“Whenever you have a chance to play anybody in the West, you know that it’s going to be a heck of a game,” Hackett said. “It’s going to be a battle. This has been a rivalry for a long time.

“Anybody within this, whether it’s the Chiefs, the Raiders, the Chargers — those have all been amazing games and, now we’re going to get the Raiders. They are a very good football team and a very talented team, and it’s going be a great battle.”

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS (view the TV map).

