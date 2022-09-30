September 30, 2022 - Multiple student groups at UC Berkeley's School of Law began the school year by adopting a bylaw written by the Law Students for Justice in Palestine (LSJP) agreeing to boycott Israel and any entity supporting Israel. In addition, the new bylaw would prohibit the group adopting it from inviting any speaker who "expressed or continued to hold views...in support of Zionism, the apartheid state of Israel, and the occupation of Palestine." The groups adopting the bylaw also pledged to hold a "Palestine 101" training to create "safe and inclusive" spaces for Palestinian students and learn how to properly engage in the Boycott Divest and Sanction movement against Israel.

