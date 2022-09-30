Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council meeting addresses displacement, police reform
Berkeley City Council members and city residents gathered Thursday to discuss issues surrounding city development and police transparency during a regularly scheduled council meeting. A portion of the meeting was devoted to discussing the extension of a lease on 742 Grayson St. Public commenters brought up the issue of displacement,...
Daily Californian
Postdocs, graduate students win protections against bullying
Graduate students, postdoctoral researchers and academic researchers have won protections against bullying and abusive workplace conduct in a tentative agreement with the UC system. The agreement — reached amid ongoing negotiations between unions and the university — provides employees with administrative recourse for reporting abusive conduct. Florian Drescher, a UC...
Daily Californian
Gov. Newsom signs 'turning point' housing package to streamline projects, protect workers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a pair of housing bills Friday to override local zoning codes to allow for more housing and provide labor protections for construction workers. Assembly Bill 2011, the Affordable Housing and High Road Jobs Act of 2022, will streamline the approval process for 100% affordable housing...
kalw.org
Richmond City Council pushes back Rydin Road encampment closure
The Richmond City Council is giving residents of the local RV encampment a little more time to figure out their next steps. The camp -- originally set to close Friday -- can stay open for those at highest risk until the end of October. But some people, like Councilmember Nathaniel...
Why the Brooke Jenkins campaign asked Democrats not to endorse her
Rather than lose, it’s sometimes better to not play the game. That was the strategy employed by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ campaign this week during the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee’s endorsement process. The SF DCCC ultimately endorsed Jenkins’ opponent, attorney John Hamasaki, with third candidate Joe Alioto Veronese winning second place. Not a...
multifamilybiz.com
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
sandiegocountynews.com
Correctional officer faces abuse charges against two additional incarcerated victims
A federal grand jury in Oakland, California, returned an indictment Thursday charging a former California correctional officer with sexual abuse charges against two female inmates. John Russell Bellhouse, 39, formerly of Pleasanton, California, was originally charged by criminal complaint on Nov. 30, 2021, with one count of sexual abuse of...
smobserved.com
Berkeley Law School Student Groups Adopt Bylaw Prohibiting Speakers who Hold Pro-Israel Views, Thus Excluding Over 90% of Jews from Speaking on Any Topic
September 30, 2022 - Multiple student groups at UC Berkeley's School of Law began the school year by adopting a bylaw written by the Law Students for Justice in Palestine (LSJP) agreeing to boycott Israel and any entity supporting Israel. In addition, the new bylaw would prohibit the group adopting it from inviting any speaker who "expressed or continued to hold views...in support of Zionism, the apartheid state of Israel, and the occupation of Palestine." The groups adopting the bylaw also pledged to hold a "Palestine 101" training to create "safe and inclusive" spaces for Palestinian students and learn how to properly engage in the Boycott Divest and Sanction movement against Israel.
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
Daily Californian
Evictions stopped on Solano Avenue after land trust buys building
Berkeley community members celebrated the conversion of a building on Solano Avenue into affordable housing Wednesday after a thwarted attempt to evict the building’s residents under the Ellis Act. In 2019, seven residents of an apartment building located at 1685 Solano Avenue received eviction notices from the building’s owners....
Half Moon Bay Review
Man says he was harassed at Smith Field
A man living in a van on the coast claimed he was harassed by six men on the night of Sept. 26 at Smith Field, an incident that sparked an online dialogue about justice for homeless individuals and accountability from law enforcement. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating...
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland community forum follows mass shooting on school campus
This week's mass shooting on an Oakland school campus where six adults were injured, prompted a community forum and town hall where gun violence and public safety was discussed. Many suggested people need to listen to the needs of people living in Oakland's poorest neighborhoods.
Jenkins will consider charging drug dealers with homicide. Will it work?
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins hopes the threat of a murder charge will make a fentanyl dealer think twice before selling the deadly drug on San Francisco’s streets. Jenkins announced this week that, for the first time, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office would consider filing murder charges against a dealer whose supply could be linked to an overdose death. But opponents of the aggressive strategy say that it is likely...
KTVU FOX 2
Federal help needed as Oakland deals with gang violence, police chief says
As Oakland grapples with a series of recent shootings, including gunfire that wounded 6 at a school, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said federal resources are needed. He also said that much of the violence stems from conflict among gangs within Oakland, San Francisco and Vallejo.
KGO
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
postnewsgroup.com
Former San Quentin Prison Guard Pleads Guilty in Cellphone Smuggling Operation
A former San Quentin State Prison guard and two others pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to charges in a scheme to smuggle cellphones onto death row, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Former guard Keith Christopher, Isaiah Wells and Dustin Albini pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy...
berkeleyside.org
Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building
Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
NBC Bay Area
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
