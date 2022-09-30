ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nerej.com

The closer to Boston, the less risk the property has, this really benefits owners within Rte. 128 - by David Skinner

How do we think about suburban industrial sites in a world that some would say is “spinning out of control?” What are the trends that need to be noticed? Where are the dangers? The pitfalls? Equally as interesting, where are the opportunities? Where are the most likely places to score, and score big? Here are a few topics that inform our conversation.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Wakefield, MA
Business
City
Wakefield, MA
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
mediafeed.org

Here’s how much Northeastern University in Boston really costs

Northeastern University is known for its Cooperative Education Program, which combines classroom learning and experiences to prepare students for careers in many fields. But access to this co-op style of learning doesn’t come cheap: in 2021-22, Northeastern University tuition was $57,592. Contrast this against the average cost of tuition for a private four-year institution in the U.S. of $35,807. The good news is, that student loans and scholarships can make this price tag easier to swallow.
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Two Brighton developments to bring more than 150 housing units

A new, mixed-use development and the redevelopment of the Massachusetts State Police Barracks will bring 155 housing units to Brighton. The Boston Planning & Development Agency approved the projects at its September meeting. A new development at 30 Leo M. Birmingham Parkway will turn a former bank into 117 new...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Acre#Business Industry#Linus Business#Denenberg Realty Advisors
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Boston

Watch the complete Question 4 debate: Access to driver's licenses

BOSTON - Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot this November deals with access to driver's licenses. Representatives from both sides of this issue debated in the CBS Boston studio, moderated by Political Analyst Jon Keller.As summarized by the Secretary of State's Election Guide:This law allows Massachusetts residents who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States to obtain a standard driver's license or learner's permit if they meet all the other qualifications for a standard license or learner's permit, including a road test and insurance, and provide proof of their identity, date of birth, and residency. The law...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

Public Input Sought For Rail Trail Expansion Project

The Department of Transportation plans to complete 104 miles of The Massachusetts Central Rail Trail (MCRT), extending from Boston to Northampton. Over the past 40 years, 53 miles have already been completed, of which the Norwottuck rail trail is the westernmost segment. Twenty-two additional miles are slated to be finished by the end of 2024. The remaining 29 miles will be the most expensive to complete because they contain five previously removed railroad bridges that need to be rebuilt and a 1000 foot tunnel that needs reconstruction, along with some private property that needs purchase or an easement.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds of Sysco Boston workers go on strike

PLYMPTON - More than 300 Teamsters at Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston on Saturday, Plympton Police said. Police were monitoring the situation but said there was no threat to public safety. Drivers may see traffic in the Spring Street area though. The strike began at 12:01 a.m., one minute after the workers' contract ended."We are currently striking a company on unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, who represents the union workers at Sysco.   "The workload is a huge issue right now. Some of these guys are working 14,...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving

Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy