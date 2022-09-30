Read full article on original website
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Construction of 1-million-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing space kicks off in Sutton
SUTTON — Construction started Monday off Providence and Boston roads, where a local packaging company plans to open a 1-million-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing space. UN1F1ED² Global Packaging, an international packaging company headquartered in Sutton, plans to erect two buildings on a 448-acre lot. ...
nerej.com
The closer to Boston, the less risk the property has, this really benefits owners within Rte. 128 - by David Skinner
How do we think about suburban industrial sites in a world that some would say is “spinning out of control?” What are the trends that need to be noticed? Where are the dangers? The pitfalls? Equally as interesting, where are the opportunities? Where are the most likely places to score, and score big? Here are a few topics that inform our conversation.
Daily Free Press
Construction moves along near Hynes Convention Center on skyscraper project over Mass Pike
Construction near Hynes Convention Center — known as Parcel 12 — will result in two buildings with new office, retail and hotel space in Boston’s Back Bay and will be completed in summer 2023. Commercial real estate developers Samuels & Associates have been in the process of...
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
mediafeed.org
Here’s how much Northeastern University in Boston really costs
Northeastern University is known for its Cooperative Education Program, which combines classroom learning and experiences to prepare students for careers in many fields. But access to this co-op style of learning doesn’t come cheap: in 2021-22, Northeastern University tuition was $57,592. Contrast this against the average cost of tuition for a private four-year institution in the U.S. of $35,807. The good news is, that student loans and scholarships can make this price tag easier to swallow.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Brighton developments to bring more than 150 housing units
A new, mixed-use development and the redevelopment of the Massachusetts State Police Barracks will bring 155 housing units to Brighton. The Boston Planning & Development Agency approved the projects at its September meeting. A new development at 30 Leo M. Birmingham Parkway will turn a former bank into 117 new...
WCVB
Hundreds of Teamsters on strike against food distribution company Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of workers for wholesale food distribution company Sysco Boston went on strike over the weekend. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job Friday night, just after their contract ended. Teamsters say union members were offered a "take-it-or-leave-it" deal with the company...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Bank Worker Accused of Forging Bank Check To Purchase BMW
One of the perks of working at a bank is a little free money, right? Wrong. Very very wrong. A Massachusetts bank worker is accused of dipping his hand in the cookie jar… err piggy bank though and here’s what we know. THE HOW. During the time in...
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
Tripadvisor ranks East Boston restaurant among top ‘hidden gems’ in US
As part of its Travelers’ Choice Award series, travel guide Tripadvisor has announced the “Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022″ and one Massachusetts restaurant has been ranked among the top “hidden gem restaurants” in the U.S., in this inaugural award. The rankings for the...
Watch the complete Question 4 debate: Access to driver's licenses
BOSTON - Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot this November deals with access to driver's licenses. Representatives from both sides of this issue debated in the CBS Boston studio, moderated by Political Analyst Jon Keller.As summarized by the Secretary of State's Election Guide:This law allows Massachusetts residents who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States to obtain a standard driver's license or learner's permit if they meet all the other qualifications for a standard license or learner's permit, including a road test and insurance, and provide proof of their identity, date of birth, and residency. The law...
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
amherstindy.org
Public Input Sought For Rail Trail Expansion Project
The Department of Transportation plans to complete 104 miles of The Massachusetts Central Rail Trail (MCRT), extending from Boston to Northampton. Over the past 40 years, 53 miles have already been completed, of which the Norwottuck rail trail is the westernmost segment. Twenty-two additional miles are slated to be finished by the end of 2024. The remaining 29 miles will be the most expensive to complete because they contain five previously removed railroad bridges that need to be rebuilt and a 1000 foot tunnel that needs reconstruction, along with some private property that needs purchase or an easement.
Hundreds of Sysco Boston workers go on strike
PLYMPTON - More than 300 Teamsters at Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston on Saturday, Plympton Police said. Police were monitoring the situation but said there was no threat to public safety. Drivers may see traffic in the Spring Street area though. The strike began at 12:01 a.m., one minute after the workers' contract ended."We are currently striking a company on unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, who represents the union workers at Sysco. "The workload is a huge issue right now. Some of these guys are working 14,...
Eater
One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving
Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
