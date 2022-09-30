Read full article on original website
Sign the Show screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, October 2
by Cat Brewer, is a delightfully informational documentary that brings to light the struggles that individuals in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HOH) community face when trying to gain access to interpreters at live shows. Whether it be concerts, festivals, plays, or comedy shows, this movie covers all the bases on how one should supply access to interpreters when scheduling large-scale events. Even though I may never know what it’s like to be deaf, this film has given me a better understanding of what it is like to live in their world.
Gibbypalooza 2022: A 40 year retrospective of the local music scene
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Gibbypalooza is back to rock the scene on the weekend of October 6-8 at Finnegan’s Pub, 734 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ. The three-night event features over 20 performers celebrating the best of 40 years of music in Hoboken and beyond. Some of Hoboken’s music legends, and some of its rising stars, will be sharing the stage at Gibbypalooza 2022.
Khy's Cabaret returns to Playhouse 22 with shows on October 7-8
(EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Featuring a collection of songs from theater and operettas, Playhouse 22 is bringing back its very popular Khy’s Cabaret for one weekend only in an intimate cabaret-like setting one would find in Manhattan. Performances are October 7 and 8 with both shows starting at 8:00pm.
Jay Siegel's Tokens and Vinnie Medugno LIVE! at PNC Bank Arts Center
Music lovers are ready and waiting this Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Holmdel, NJ’s PNC Bank Arts Center for an afternoon concert by the legendary singer and producer, Jay Siegel, and his Tokens, along with Staten Island, NY entertainer Vinnie Medugno. A free event presented by the Garden State...
Laughs in the Loft returns October 5th
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Need something to look forward to on Hump Day? Head to SOPAC for Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series that Baristanet calls, “a comedy cure for the midweek blues.” On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of side-splitting comedy. Hosted by local comedian Joe Larson, each show features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance is Wednesday, October 5 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20.
NJPAC presents Willy Chirino with special guest Leoni Torres for Epic Salsa Concert
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Winner and Salsa/Merengue sensations Willy Chirino with special guest Leoni Torres for an epic salsa concert in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00pm. Willy and Leoni recently collaborated on the heartfelt song "Para Mi Viejo," They'll join forces to perform the powerful live on the NJPAC stage.
6 Amazing Short Films at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival Festival TODAY!
6 Amazing Short Films at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival Festival TODAY!. Tix/Info: https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalfall2022/play/62b9b9f61f91140059746caf. Friday, September 30, 2022 - Online for 24 Hours and In-Person at 7PM!. Shorts Program. The Hauntings of New Hope – Kasey Vincent (New Hope, Pennsylvania) A short documentary profiling one of the most...
MPAC presents Better Than Ezra
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- With over three decades of touring to credit, New Orleans Alt-Rock heavyweight Better Than Ezra – named one of Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Alternative Artists” – returns to the road for the Better Than Ezra: Legends of the fall Tour 2022. Better Than Ezra’s 2022 tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Thursday, October 27 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $39-$69.
CDC Theatre presents "Once On This Island"
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Cranford’s CDC Theatre will open its’104th season with the Tony Award winning musical Once On This Island from the award winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Anastasia, Ragtime). This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, earned eight Tony nominations for its Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book and Score. The show runs Friday and Saturday nights from October 7-22.
Centenary Stage welcomes Mikaela Kafka as Director of Women Playwright Series
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- After leading the Women Playwright Series through 30 years of growth and excitement, Catherine Rust is happy to now hand the reins to their talented artistic colleague and WPS committee member, Mikaela Kafka. Over the years Rust has led the Women Playwrights Series Program to help promote...
PHOTOS from "Soft Animals" at Vivid Stage
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon from September 29 through October 9. Soft Animals is a comedy with heart that asks, what would your life be like if you couldn’t feel physical pain? What if your body had a mind of its own? What if you never fell asleep? How about if you remembered every single thing you’ve ever felt, thought or experienced? Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
The Hauntings of New Hope screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, September 30
Nigrin: Your short documentary film The Hauntings of New Hope profiles one of the most haunted locations in Pennsylvania. Tell us what motivated you to make this film. Vincent: I was tasked with making a documentary for my Video Field Production class’s final project and really struggled to find something I was passionate about and could stand to research and put effort into for the semester. The idea for this film came to me while I was brainstorming one night. At first, I wanted to solely profile The Creeper Gallery. But New Hope is so abundant in the paranormal that the project needed to expand to The Ghost Tours of New Hope as well. I’ve always said that if I could make a living ghost hunting, that’s what I’d do!
The Summit Playhouse presents "Sense & Sensibility"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Summit Playhouse presents Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility from October 21 to November 5, 2022. This adaptation of Jane Austen's novel follows the fortunes and misfortunes of the Dashwood sisters after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. The production is directed by Susan Speidel.
The MAC PLAYERS present "The Addams Family"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group, returns this fall with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy on October 21–23 and October 28–30. The production is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness and daughter of Gomez and Morticia, has fallen in love with a sweet, smart “normal” young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “regular” boyfriend and his parents. A deliciously wacky and whimsical night of music, chills and thrills!
Cultures and Kin Clash in Family Drama "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
A story about a mother and her daughters, split by cultures. In “Her Portmanteau,” a George Street Playhouse production on stage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center Oct. 11 — 30, we follow a Nigerian-American family trying to reunite amid the stark differences of lifestyles and values when relatives are spread across continents.
PHOTOS from 8th Annual Rock the Farm Festival
(SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ) -- The 8th Annual Rock the Farm Festival took place September 24, 2022 in Seaside Heights. This family friendly event features incredible music all day long, food trucks, beer & wine garden, KidZone, and more. It includes performances by many of the area's top tribute bands covering a variety of everyone's favorite music. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Timely short Urania Leilus screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, September 30
Nigrin: Your very timely short film Urania Leilus is a warning seen through the eyes of a young journalist about what might happen when a democracy succumbs to far-right extremists and descends into fascism. Tell us what motivated you to make this film.*. Serban: I was motivated by what I...
We+They=Us! Art Exhibit Celebrates Latin and Hispanic Artists in Rahway
(RAHWAY, NJ) -- As a part of our yearly Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council present WE+THEY=US!, The 4th Annual Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Artists at The Gallery Space (1670 Irving Street, Rahway) from September 18- October 14, 2022. The Artists...
State Theatre New Jersey presents Tracy Morgan
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Tracy Morgan in the No Disrespect tour on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $35-$110. Tracy Morgan is one of the most respected comedians in his field. Known for starring for seven seasons on NBC’s Emmy®...
AH Arts presents "Two for the Show"
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHArts) presents the exhibit "Two for the Show" in their main gallery and street level window. Mike Quon and Colin Goodall team up for the first time in a special show that runs from October 8 to November 12, 2022. The...
