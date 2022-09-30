Nigrin: Your short documentary film The Hauntings of New Hope profiles one of the most haunted locations in Pennsylvania. Tell us what motivated you to make this film. Vincent: I was tasked with making a documentary for my Video Field Production class’s final project and really struggled to find something I was passionate about and could stand to research and put effort into for the semester. The idea for this film came to me while I was brainstorming one night. At first, I wanted to solely profile The Creeper Gallery. But New Hope is so abundant in the paranormal that the project needed to expand to The Ghost Tours of New Hope as well. I’ve always said that if I could make a living ghost hunting, that’s what I’d do!

