Sign the Show screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, October 2
by Cat Brewer, is a delightfully informational documentary that brings to light the struggles that individuals in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HOH) community face when trying to gain access to interpreters at live shows. Whether it be concerts, festivals, plays, or comedy shows, this movie covers all the bases on how one should supply access to interpreters when scheduling large-scale events. Even though I may never know what it’s like to be deaf, this film has given me a better understanding of what it is like to live in their world.
We+They=Us! Art Exhibit Celebrates Latin and Hispanic Artists in Rahway
(RAHWAY, NJ) -- As a part of our yearly Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council present WE+THEY=US!, The 4th Annual Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Artists at The Gallery Space (1670 Irving Street, Rahway) from September 18- October 14, 2022. The Artists...
The Hauntings of New Hope screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, September 30
Nigrin: Your short documentary film The Hauntings of New Hope profiles one of the most haunted locations in Pennsylvania. Tell us what motivated you to make this film. Vincent: I was tasked with making a documentary for my Video Field Production class’s final project and really struggled to find something I was passionate about and could stand to research and put effort into for the semester. The idea for this film came to me while I was brainstorming one night. At first, I wanted to solely profile The Creeper Gallery. But New Hope is so abundant in the paranormal that the project needed to expand to The Ghost Tours of New Hope as well. I’ve always said that if I could make a living ghost hunting, that’s what I’d do!
A Look at the Language of “Her Portmanteau” at George Street Playhouse
Most of us who see the play that opens the season at the George Street Playhouse—“Her Portmanteau” by Mfoniso Udofia—will be hearing the Ibibio language of Nigeria for the first time. The George Street company has two specialists on board to make sure we hear it...
Riverside Gallery presents "Liminal Showcase 2"
”NY, NY”, 2018, mixed media on wood, 48 x 48 inches by Meekyung Yoon. (HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Riverside Gallery presents a second liminal showcase of artworks by Ung Boo Kang, Lee Dae Sun Hwa, Meekyung Yoon, Jan Dickey, Paula Schiller, Alice Stoler, Andrea Placer, Elizabeth Rundquist, Joan Knauer, Miriam Stern, Joan Strier, Leslie Fetner, Jenny Kim, Susan Sinek, Linda Tomaselli, Pamela Fenwick, Rosemarie Crabtree, and Sandra Frech. The exhibition runs from October 1 to 18, 2022, with an opening reception on Saturday, October 8th, from 4:00pm – 6:00pm.
The Summit Playhouse presents "Sense & Sensibility"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Summit Playhouse presents Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility from October 21 to November 5, 2022. This adaptation of Jane Austen's novel follows the fortunes and misfortunes of the Dashwood sisters after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. The production is directed by Susan Speidel.
Khy's Cabaret returns to Playhouse 22 with shows on October 7-8
(EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Featuring a collection of songs from theater and operettas, Playhouse 22 is bringing back its very popular Khy’s Cabaret for one weekend only in an intimate cabaret-like setting one would find in Manhattan. Performances are October 7 and 8 with both shows starting at 8:00pm.
Trippy animated short Panta Rei screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, September 30
KWA’s wild animated short Panta Rei (everything is in flux) screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, September 30. Here is my interview with him:. Nigrin: Your short animated experimental film Panta Rei (everything is in flux) is a wild ride that takes viewers inside their own minds and out into the universe. Tell us what motivated you to make this film.
PHOTOS from 8th Annual Rock the Farm Festival
(SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ) -- The 8th Annual Rock the Farm Festival took place September 24, 2022 in Seaside Heights. This family friendly event features incredible music all day long, food trucks, beer & wine garden, KidZone, and more. It includes performances by many of the area's top tribute bands covering a variety of everyone's favorite music. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Cultures and Kin Clash in Family Drama "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
A story about a mother and her daughters, split by cultures. In “Her Portmanteau,” a George Street Playhouse production on stage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center Oct. 11 — 30, we follow a Nigerian-American family trying to reunite amid the stark differences of lifestyles and values when relatives are spread across continents.
AH Arts presents "Two for the Show"
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHArts) presents the exhibit "Two for the Show" in their main gallery and street level window. Mike Quon and Colin Goodall team up for the first time in a special show that runs from October 8 to November 12, 2022. The...
Mayor Fulop & Mana Contemporary Host Kickoff Event for NJ’s Largest Art & Studio Tour Tonight
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins Mana Contemporary to announce the premier kickoff event for the 32nd Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST), featuring live artist demonstrations, immersive exhibitions, musical performances, and interactive experiences to launch the unparalleled four-day-long event celebrating Jersey City’s cultural diversity and vibrant arts community. The opening JCAST 2022 reception will be held this Thursday, September 29th, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at JCAST Headquarters in the Marion section of the City.
Kosoko Jackson to Headline 'FanNation: The Geekstravaganza' at Ocean County Library
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- It’s time to let your geek flag fly! Meet celebrated YA author Kosoko Jackson at the eighth annual “FanNation: The Geekstravaganza,” on Saturday, October 22, at the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch. The event starts at 10:00am. FanNation gathers fans of science...
The MAC PLAYERS present "The Addams Family"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group, returns this fall with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy on October 21–23 and October 28–30. The production is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness and daughter of Gomez and Morticia, has fallen in love with a sweet, smart “normal” young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “regular” boyfriend and his parents. A deliciously wacky and whimsical night of music, chills and thrills!
MPAC presents Better Than Ezra
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- With over three decades of touring to credit, New Orleans Alt-Rock heavyweight Better Than Ezra – named one of Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Alternative Artists” – returns to the road for the Better Than Ezra: Legends of the fall Tour 2022. Better Than Ezra’s 2022 tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Thursday, October 27 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $39-$69.
PHOTOS from "Soft Animals" at Vivid Stage
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon from September 29 through October 9. Soft Animals is a comedy with heart that asks, what would your life be like if you couldn’t feel physical pain? What if your body had a mind of its own? What if you never fell asleep? How about if you remembered every single thing you’ve ever felt, thought or experienced? Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
CDC Theatre presents "Once On This Island"
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Cranford’s CDC Theatre will open its’104th season with the Tony Award winning musical Once On This Island from the award winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Anastasia, Ragtime). This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, earned eight Tony nominations for its Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book and Score. The show runs Friday and Saturday nights from October 7-22.
IMLS Awards Grant to the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Partner with Elizabeth Public Schools & CALTA21
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) recently awarded the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) a $50,760 Museums for America grant to partner with the Elizabeth Public School system and Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st Century (CALTA21). This grant will enable the expansion of the CALTA21 curriculum for 9th- and 10th-grade social studies students in bilingual classrooms. The program will design a curriculum that meets New Jersey Student Learning Standards for New Jersey's Amistad Law.
Laughs in the Loft returns October 5th
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Need something to look forward to on Hump Day? Head to SOPAC for Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series that Baristanet calls, “a comedy cure for the midweek blues.” On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of side-splitting comedy. Hosted by local comedian Joe Larson, each show features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance is Wednesday, October 5 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20.
Dover Little Theatre presents "The Play That Goes Wrong"
(DOVER, NJ) -- The smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong will be coming to Dover Little Theatre (DLT) this November. This hilarious play will be co-directed by Larry and Ruthanne Pelham. The Play That Goes Wrong introduces us to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, an amateur theatre troupe which puts on a new production each year.
