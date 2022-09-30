Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Charged with Bradford Cocaine Delivery
A Buffalo man was charged with delivering cocaine into Bradford on Wednesday. The McKean County Drug Task force arrested 43-year-old Michael Lissmore on a warrant for felony delivery of a controlled substance for an alleged cocaine delivery reported on Oct. 4, 2021. Lissmore was additionally charged with felony criminal use...
erienewsnow.com
Fentanyl, Cocaine, Weapons Recovered By Investigators In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash were recovered by narcotics investigators at a residence in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the raid of 88 Maple Street, the lower apartment, followed a two-months long investigation with Dunkirk Police.
Batavia man arrested on gun charge
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
wellsvillesun.com
Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance
Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
nyspnews.com
Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny
On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents on weapons charges.
On September 30, 2022, the State Police in Rochester conducted a traffic stop on North Clinton Avenue in the city of Rochester. The operator was deemed to be unlicensed and troopers located a loaded 9 mm handgun in the driver seat rear pouch. The operator identified as Cameron J. Scott,...
wesb.com
Police Search For Olean Shooter
Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony, possession of “ghost gun”
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Nicky Lofton was charged with one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. On May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective […]
Homicide-related charge against a York woman in Tioga County shooting is dismissed
WELLSBORO - A charge of conspiracy to commit homicide has been dismissed against a York woman accused in connection with a fatal shooting in Tioga County. District Judge Robert L. Repard dismissed the charge against Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, following a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He bound over for court charges of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Selling Cocaine in Bradford
A Buffalo man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in Bradford. According to court filings, 41-year-old Michael Lissmore allegedly sold five grams of cocaine to a confidential informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force on October 4th of last year. Lissmore was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to McKean...
wesb.com
Drug/Contraband Charges Added for Olean Man
An Olean man arrested on Friday is facing additional charges. Olean Police arrested 41-year-old Jermain Price on 12 outstanding warrants on Friday, and added a charge of resisting arrest, and remanded him to Cattaraugus County Jail. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported that during a drug investigation at the Jail,...
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
Kenmore man pleads guilty to reduced charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Kenmore man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for burglarizing a liquor store, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Tuesday morning, Daniel D. Hill pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in the second degree. Hill originally pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third […]
Man expected to survive shooting on Lyell Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course […]
PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
nyspnews.com
Belfast pair arrested for Yorkshire shoplifting incident
Belfast pair arrested for Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On September 29, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Jacob Burdic, 37, and Lydia R. Potts, 22, both of Belfast, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined...
17-year-old girl shot on Schuele Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the shooting which took place Sunday around 10:30 a.m.
Comments / 0