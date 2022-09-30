Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernexpress.com
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
northernexpress.com
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
northernexpress.com
Old Town Emmet Farm Market
Held Saturdays until Oct. 1. New location: Petoskey Friendship Senior Center, 1322 Anderson Rd. Local crops & crafts.
northernexpress.com
Book Signing
Leelanau County author & Newbery prize winner Lynne Rae Perkins will sign copies of her new children’s book, "Violet & Jobie in the Wild" for bookstore customers. This is a middle-grade chapter book with illustrations by the author.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernexpress.com
Two K Farms' Macoun
This Suttons Bay cidery has just announced its fall release of new ciders, and we were thrilled to see Macoun on the canned list. (That means we can bring more of it home!) While Macoun isn’t new to Two K, it’s not always in cans, and we are firm believers that just one glass at the tasting room isn’t enough. Made from the Macoun apple—called the “East Coast Honeycrisp” and popular in New York—the cider offers a juicy bite, like chomping into an apple fresh off the tree. The 2021 edition is said to have “tropical, honey, and spice undertones,” and it falls in the middle of sweet and dry, appealing to lots of palettes and pairing beautifully with just about any fall dish you’re cooking up. Enjoy a glass, fill a growler, or grab a six pack ($15.99) at 3872 SW Bay Shore Dr. in Suttons Bay. twokfarms.com.
northernexpress.com
Leif Eriksson Day Row & Run
$35-$45 The event consists of a one-mile boat race & 5K foot race & celebrates the life of Leif Eriksson. Beginning at Depot Beach, the one-mile boat race leads participants to Ferry Beach. The 5K will traverse along a road course in the city of Charlevoix. All proceeds will benefit the Rayder Den, a food pantry project for Charlevoix Middle & High School students experiencing food insecurity. Registration up to 9/16 is $35. From 9/16 to 9/28 the price is $40. Sign up the day of the event is $45.
northernexpress.com
The Fall Groove
Oct. 1-2 Fans of the blues will want to grab a ticket to Larry McCray, who brings his band and selections from his 2021 release Blues Without You to the Dennos Museum Center’s music series on Saturday, Oct. 1. Go early and explore the fabulous galleries with doors open at 7pm and the show kicking off at 8pm. For tickets and info: dennosmuseum.org.
northernexpress.com
Donuts, Pumpkin Patches, and Corn Mazes, Oh My!
Classic fall treats and activities for the whole family. The bittersweet transition from fall to summer has been made a little easier. The Farmers' Almanac has predicted a warmer-than-usual autumn for us northern Michiganders, and with a host of fun fall activities and our beautiful northern Michigan home as a backdrop, we’re excited to spend some time with loved ones outside. Dream up your Jack-O-Lantern designs, prepare your taste buds, and grab your scarf; we have some fall fun coming your way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernexpress.com
2022 Fall Color Forecast
Looking ahead to fall (and winter too) With summer in the rearview mirror, it’s time to trade the shimmering blue of the lakes for the reds and golds of autumn leaves. But when will the colors peak? And what lies beyond, when the soft white flakes fill the sky and coat the ground?
northernexpress.com
Fall on the Farm: What local farmers are harvesting and growing this season
Summer may be the peak tourism season, but for farmers, autumn brings long days toiling in the soil harvesting, preparing, packing, and even planting crops. Two local farms—9 Bean Rows and Lakeview Hill—provided us with some insight into what the autumnal harvest looks like, what their days consist of, and which produce to seek out at farmers markets this October.
northernexpress.com
Annual Harvest Festival
For registered campers & their guests only. Decorate your camp site & enjoy a pumpkin decorating contest, costume contest, & kids crafts. 231-625-2522.
northernexpress.com
Highlands Harvest Festival
Take a scenic chairlift ride to Upper Camelot, where you can take in the beautiful fall colors & views. At the top, there will be activities for everyone; a $5 activity wristband will allow access to all of the events. These include face painting, cookie decorating, toy in a hay stack, burlap sack racing, pumpkin ring toss, & more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernexpress.com
Experiments in the City
Lawsuits involving Traverse City’s experimental fish pass project and restrictions on building heights have made their way to the state appeals court. Both involve appeals to decisions made by 13th Circuit Court judge Thomas Power. Power ruled the fish pass amounted to giving away city parkland, which would require a public vote. He also ruled that Proposition 3, which amended the city charter to restrict building heights to no more than 60 feet without a public vote, was valid and not in conflict with state laws regarding zoning. Lawsuits opposed both decisions.
Comments / 0