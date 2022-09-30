Just as people are learning to live with COVID-19, living with dementia is becoming an increasing reality for 6.5 million older Americans and their 11 million family caregivers. A new study reported that older people infected with COVID have as much as 50-80 percent higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year than those who did not have COVID. Another recent study found that infections are associated with increased risk of some neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases later in life.

