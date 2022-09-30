ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
healio.com

Opioid-sparing regimen outperforms standard of care in oculoplastic pain control

CHICAGO — Eliminating the use of opioids in the postoperative management of oculofacial surgery produced better pain control and subsequent patient satisfaction than standard of care regimens that included opioids, a presenter said here. “Opioid-sparing therapy outperformed standard of care,” Monica M. Ray, MD, of TOC Eye and Face...
Tu Salud

Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception

A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
NASHVILLE, TN
healio.com

Considerations for Faculty and Presenters in Interprofessional Continuing Education

Chappell K. B., Sherman L., & Barnett S. D. (2018). An interactive faculty development workshop designed to improve knowledge, skills (competence), attitudes, and practice in interprofessional continuing education. Medical Teacher, 40(9), 896–903. 10.1080/0142159X.2018.1481286. PMID:. 29969328. Crossref MedlineGoogle Scholar. Institute of Medicine. (1972). Educating for the health team: Report of...
MedicalXpress

New study underscores need for COVID-19 booster shots for older adults

In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
BALTIMORE, MD
healio.com

Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis

CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
The Hill

CDC no longer recommends universal masking in health facilities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. The agency quietly issued the updates as part of an overhaul to its infection control guidance for health workers published late Friday afternoon. It...
The Hill

Dementia caregivers urgently need early access to palliative care support

Just as people are learning to live with COVID-19, living with dementia is becoming an increasing reality for 6.5 million older Americans and their 11 million family caregivers. A new study reported that older people infected with COVID have as much as 50-80 percent higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year than those who did not have COVID. Another recent study found that infections are associated with increased risk of some neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases later in life.
NIH Director's Blog

Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods

A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
healio.com

Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration

CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
healio.com

Optimize ocular surface, use AI for successful LASIK outcomes

CHICAGO — LASIK can be used to address the global burden of refractive error, according to a speaker. “In the developing world, glasses are crutches — they are not a permanent cure,” Ashiyana Nariani, MD, MPH, PCEO, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is a global paradigm shift taking place in eye care, whereby refractive surgery is being considered a tool to cure refractive error-related minus vision impairment.”
healio.com

Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease

CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
healio.com

Scleral fixation for secondary IOL can be efficient if mastered

CHICAGO — Using scleral fixation can be an effective and efficient method of implanting a secondary IOL, according to an expert at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christina Y. Weng, MD, MBA, said there are several options for patients who do not have adequate...
