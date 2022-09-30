Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
healio.com
Opioid-sparing regimen outperforms standard of care in oculoplastic pain control
CHICAGO — Eliminating the use of opioids in the postoperative management of oculofacial surgery produced better pain control and subsequent patient satisfaction than standard of care regimens that included opioids, a presenter said here. “Opioid-sparing therapy outperformed standard of care,” Monica M. Ray, MD, of TOC Eye and Face...
Study Confirms mRNA Vaccines Protect Against COVID-19 During Pregnancy
– The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. – Pregnant women were excluded...
healio.com
Patients with DME can maintain longer treatment intervals with 8 mg aflibercept
CHICAGO — Patients with diabetic macular edema maintained vision at longer injection intervals with 8 mg intravitreal aflibercept, according to a study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. David M. Brown. David M. Brown, MD, said DME levels are increasing in the United...
Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception
A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
healio.com
Considerations for Faculty and Presenters in Interprofessional Continuing Education
Chappell K. B., Sherman L., & Barnett S. D. (2018). An interactive faculty development workshop designed to improve knowledge, skills (competence), attitudes, and practice in interprofessional continuing education. Medical Teacher, 40(9), 896–903. 10.1080/0142159X.2018.1481286. PMID:. 29969328. Crossref MedlineGoogle Scholar. Institute of Medicine. (1972). Educating for the health team: Report of...
healio.com
Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis
CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
CDC no longer recommends universal masking in health facilities
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. The agency quietly issued the updates as part of an overhaul to its infection control guidance for health workers published late Friday afternoon. It...
Dementia caregivers urgently need early access to palliative care support
Just as people are learning to live with COVID-19, living with dementia is becoming an increasing reality for 6.5 million older Americans and their 11 million family caregivers. A new study reported that older people infected with COVID have as much as 50-80 percent higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year than those who did not have COVID. Another recent study found that infections are associated with increased risk of some neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases later in life.
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
healio.com
Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration
CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
healio.com
Wide-awake local anesthesia, no tourniquet may not be superior to general anesthesia
BOSTON — The wide-awake local anesthesia no tourniquet technique may not be superior to general anesthesia in regard to function, rates of rupture and patient-reported outcomes, according to results presented here. “We believe that surgeons can be confident in choosing either technique as long as rigorous patient selection, sound...
healio.com
Better safety awareness, industry-wide standards important for field of refractive surgery
CHICAGO — Looking at accidents when they occur, analyzing and understanding them, and incorporating them into system designs are key for improving the refractive surgery field, according to a speaker here. Guy M. Kezirian. “Refractive surgery has come of age,” Guy M. Kezirian, MD, MBA, FACS, said during a...
healio.com
Optimize ocular surface, use AI for successful LASIK outcomes
CHICAGO — LASIK can be used to address the global burden of refractive error, according to a speaker. “In the developing world, glasses are crutches — they are not a permanent cure,” Ashiyana Nariani, MD, MPH, PCEO, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is a global paradigm shift taking place in eye care, whereby refractive surgery is being considered a tool to cure refractive error-related minus vision impairment.”
healio.com
Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease
CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
healio.com
COVID-19 leads to high in-hospital mortality for patients with pulmonary hypertension
In a cohort of patients with chronic precapillary pulmonary hypertension, the rates of in-hospital mortality for those who contracted COVID-19 were more than 40%, according to a study. Study investigator David Montani, MD, PhD, explained that SARS-CoV2 has a predilection for causing pulmonary vascular injury and that patients with pre-existing...
healio.com
Scleral fixation for secondary IOL can be efficient if mastered
CHICAGO — Using scleral fixation can be an effective and efficient method of implanting a secondary IOL, according to an expert at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christina Y. Weng, MD, MBA, said there are several options for patients who do not have adequate...
