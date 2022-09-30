ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis

While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
healio.com

Opioid-sparing regimen outperforms standard of care in oculoplastic pain control

CHICAGO — Eliminating the use of opioids in the postoperative management of oculofacial surgery produced better pain control and subsequent patient satisfaction than standard of care regimens that included opioids, a presenter said here. “Opioid-sparing therapy outperformed standard of care,” Monica M. Ray, MD, of TOC Eye and Face...
HEALTH
healio.com

Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis

CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
SCIENCE
healio.com

Optimize ocular surface, use AI for successful LASIK outcomes

CHICAGO — LASIK can be used to address the global burden of refractive error, according to a speaker. “In the developing world, glasses are crutches — they are not a permanent cure,” Ashiyana Nariani, MD, MPH, PCEO, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is a global paradigm shift taking place in eye care, whereby refractive surgery is being considered a tool to cure refractive error-related minus vision impairment.”
HEALTH
healio.com

Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration

CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease

CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
SCIENCE
healio.com

Scleral fixation for secondary IOL can be efficient if mastered

CHICAGO — Using scleral fixation can be an effective and efficient method of implanting a secondary IOL, according to an expert at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christina Y. Weng, MD, MBA, said there are several options for patients who do not have adequate...
HEALTH
healio.com

VIDEO: Pegcetacoplan shows increased treatment benefit at 2 years

CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD, shares data from the DERBY and OAKS trials assessing pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. “Through 2 years in the phase 3 global OAKS and DERBY program involving over 1,200...
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Invista Opens Asia Innovation Center in Shanghai

Invista Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. celebrated the full operation of its Asia Innovation Center (AIC) with an opening ceremony held at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. Serving as a key hub within Invista’s global research and development network and the company’s first R&D center for nylon 6,6 application development in Asia, the AIC is positioned to broaden the commercial potential in engineering polymers and providing innovative solutions for its customers in Asia. With the pursuit of safer and more energy-saving applications in downstream fields, notably automobiles, manufacturers are seeking advanced nylon 6,6 solutions to improve application performance at reduced costs, Invista said....
ECONOMY
healio.com

The Value or Devaluing of the Justification Letter

If you belong to a professional association that represents some component of nursing that isn't viewed as fairly independent, you may have received a “justification letter.” What exactly is a justification letter?. After looking at numerous definitions, I concluded it means the provision of a rationale for some...
healio.com

VIDEO: Susvimo shows long-term efficacy in treating wet AMD

CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective, Carl D. Regillo, MD, discusses 3-year follow-up data from the Archway study presented during Retina Subspecialty Day at the AAO meeting. The Archway study investigated the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab, now called Susvimo (Genentech), for the treatment of wet age-related macular...
AMD
The Hill

DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy

The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
POTUS
healio.com

VIDEO: OTX-TKI shows promising results in wet AMD

CHICAGO — In this video from Eyecelerator@AAO, Peter Kaiser, MD, discusses data from a phase 1 clinical study investigating OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. In the randomized double-masked study, patients were randomly assigned to receive either OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) or aflibercept every 8 weeks....
HEALTH
Phys.org

Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say

Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
AGRICULTURE

Community Policy