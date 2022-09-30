Read full article on original website
City Provides Mill Road Update
Mill Road remains closed. Due to unforeseen conditions, Milwaukee County has revised construction drawings to include reconstruction of wing walls at the Mill Road bridge, pending plan approval by WisDOT. The plan changes were so substantial that the contractor moved off site temporarily. The contractor intends to re-mobilize operations to the site, and Milwaukee County and the contractor remain optimistic that the bridge can be reopened in late November with balance of work in spring 2023. Wing wall excavation and construction access on the south side of the bridge from Milwaukee Avenue has led to a delay of the City’s commitment to pave Mill Road until the bridge is substantially complete. Milwaukee County’s contractor did remove the old railroad trestle crossing over Mill Road and the City has been able to complete storm sewer and curb repairs, and extensive brush and tree removal, and Payne & Dolan is ready to mill and pave the road when the bridge is ready.
BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership
After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
Scarecrow Lane
Get your family or group to create a family-friendly scarecrow to display on Scarecrow Lane at Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha. Visitors are encouraged to take a fun, self-guided walk around Scarecrow Lane to enjoy the unique scarecrows displays and changing colors of autumn.
Information Meeting To Cover Upcoming Bridge Project In Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) An upcoming informational meeting will cover a bridge reconstruction project in Jefferson County. The governor recently signed a $5-million-dollar contract to reconstruct the South Main Street bridge over the Rock River in Jefferson. State transportation officials say South Main Street will be closed for the duration of construction...
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
Greenfield church collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian
You can drop off supplies in the parking lot of The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield, near Highway 100 and Layton.
Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
LEGO-Themed House in Kenosha Finds Buyer: See the Home's Colorful Interior
An incredibly unique home recently listed for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has found a buyer. Located at 7003 61st Ave., the 2,132-square-foot ranch features a gray exterior, like some other homes in the same neighborhood. But inside, it's where things change. The home may best be described as a LEGO...
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five
WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
Terror on Rural Street opens for Halloween season
HARTFORD — Terror on Rural Street Haunted House opened their doors for the first time this Halloween season on Friday night, bringing one of the top-rated haunted house attractions, and ghosts, back for their 24th year. According to their website, Hartford Community Service, a nonprofit group, started Terror on...
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022
At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
The red piano uniting a small downtown in Wisconsin
A candy apple red piano plays outside in a small Wisconsin downtown, and it has a big presence. You can hear this piano all the way down Main Street, and it always attracts a crowd.
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
Where to find the best Milwaukee-style pizzas
MILWAUKEE - There's Chicago-style and New York-style, but what's the official Milwaukee-style pizza? Most would describe it as a cracker-thin crust, cut into squares. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with where to find some of the best Milwaukee-style pizzas!
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
Lenore A. Stern, 93
Mrs. Lenore Stern passed away at her home in the Town of Cedarburg Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 93 years old. Lenore was born on the family farm in the Town of Cedarburg on January 10, 1929, daughter of Erwin and Magdaline “Lena” (nee Armbruster) Frank. On...
