Sussex, WI

southmilwaukeeblog.com

City Provides Mill Road Update

Mill Road remains closed. Due to unforeseen conditions, Milwaukee County has revised construction drawings to include reconstruction of wing walls at the Mill Road bridge, pending plan approval by WisDOT. The plan changes were so substantial that the contractor moved off site temporarily. The contractor intends to re-mobilize operations to the site, and Milwaukee County and the contractor remain optimistic that the bridge can be reopened in late November with balance of work in spring 2023. Wing wall excavation and construction access on the south side of the bridge from Milwaukee Avenue has led to a delay of the City’s commitment to pave Mill Road until the bridge is substantially complete. Milwaukee County’s contractor did remove the old railroad trestle crossing over Mill Road and the City has been able to complete storm sewer and curb repairs, and extensive brush and tree removal, and Payne & Dolan is ready to mill and pave the road when the bridge is ready.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Scarecrow Lane

Get your family or group to create a family-friendly scarecrow to display on Scarecrow Lane at Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha. Visitors are encouraged to take a fun, self-guided walk around Scarecrow Lane to enjoy the unique scarecrows displays and changing colors of autumn.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailydodge.com

Information Meeting To Cover Upcoming Bridge Project In Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) An upcoming informational meeting will cover a bridge reconstruction project in Jefferson County. The governor recently signed a $5-million-dollar contract to reconstruct the South Main Street bridge over the Rock River in Jefferson. State transportation officials say South Main Street will be closed for the duration of construction...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Sussex, WI
CBS 58

Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five

WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Terror on Rural Street opens for Halloween season

HARTFORD — Terror on Rural Street Haunted House opened their doors for the first time this Halloween season on Friday night, bringing one of the top-rated haunted house attractions, and ghosts, back for their 24th year. According to their website, Hartford Community Service, a nonprofit group, started Terror on...
HARTFORD, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year

There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood

A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Where to find the best Milwaukee-style pizzas

MILWAUKEE - There's Chicago-style and New York-style, but what's the official Milwaukee-style pizza? Most would describe it as a cracker-thin crust, cut into squares. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with where to find some of the best Milwaukee-style pizzas!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lenore A. Stern, 93

Mrs. Lenore Stern passed away at her home in the Town of Cedarburg Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 93 years old. Lenore was born on the family farm in the Town of Cedarburg on January 10, 1929, daughter of Erwin and Magdaline “Lena” (nee Armbruster) Frank. On...
CEDARBURG, WI

