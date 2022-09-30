Mill Road remains closed. Due to unforeseen conditions, Milwaukee County has revised construction drawings to include reconstruction of wing walls at the Mill Road bridge, pending plan approval by WisDOT. The plan changes were so substantial that the contractor moved off site temporarily. The contractor intends to re-mobilize operations to the site, and Milwaukee County and the contractor remain optimistic that the bridge can be reopened in late November with balance of work in spring 2023. Wing wall excavation and construction access on the south side of the bridge from Milwaukee Avenue has led to a delay of the City’s commitment to pave Mill Road until the bridge is substantially complete. Milwaukee County’s contractor did remove the old railroad trestle crossing over Mill Road and the City has been able to complete storm sewer and curb repairs, and extensive brush and tree removal, and Payne & Dolan is ready to mill and pave the road when the bridge is ready.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO