Read full article on original website
Related
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Systems of Identity and Owning Your Own Data
This episode is sponsored by Circle and Near. By what means do we think about identity? A substantial amount of regulation and policy work that is happening in crypto right now, is about how and when one will need to classify a transaction or exchange and to what extent do pre-existing rules apply in the Web3 space.
crowdfundinsider.com
NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions
NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
Top 13 Data Visualization Tools for 2023 and Beyond
The Global Data Visualization Market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching the target of 19.2 billion by the year 2027, starting in 2019. The driving factors for such stupendous growth could be listed as the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) resulting in a surging data pool, thereby creating better market opportunities in the years to follow. Data scientists make the stakeholders aware of the changing market scenario of their business entity via consumer behavioral study so data visualization helps them take control of any adverse consumer behavior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Research New Crypto Projects
How do you separate great projects from mediocre ones? Crypto is a probability game. You can increase or lower your chances depending on what projects you choose. Understanding how to do research is one of the most important skills in crypto. Most people do it in an unstructured way, so...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
Spool Aims to Redefine DeFi by Simplifying the Creation of Risk-managed Yield Portfolio
Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will explore some interesting developments taking place within the crypto space. Matthew Kaufmann. Tech geek and Linux user 🐧. About @mkaufmann. Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Noonification: How I Relocated to the US and Found a Job at Roku (9/30/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How a Warm Beer Defined the Notion for Non-Fungible...
How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions
As time passes by, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has progressed by leaps and bounds. Thanks to the potentiality of modern computers and advances in AI algorithms, we are now closer than ever to achieving true Artificial Intelligence. In a rapidly evolving world, one of the critical skills for any leader...
Fortune
Tim Cook says he uses ‘a very good formula’ to look for Apple employees—these are the 4 traits he seeks out
Apple CEO Cook outlined four specific attributes that make for successful hires.
Most Software Bugs Are Not From Lack of Knowledge
When I was a younger I went on several rock climbing and mountaineering expeditions. I was exposed to some instructors and practitioners that took staying safe in the mountains very seriously. One of them carried a book from The American Alpine Club on climbing accidents. The accidents were never the cause of a single bad choice. They were caused by a series of decisions, taken over time, that combined to create the conditions for the accident.
3 Ways to Create Static IP for AWS IoT Core
AWS IoT core is a bunch of software suits that can help you integrate your IoT devices into AWS IoT-based solutions. If your devices can connect to AWS IoT, AWS IoT can connect them to the cloud services that AWS provides. This opens a plethora of options, as your devices...
CoinDesk
How to Teach Yourself Blockchain: A Guide for Budding Builders
Web3 developers and teachers weigh in with practical advice to help anyone get started building on blockchain. A new form of the internet called Web3 is being built right in front of our eyes. It’s being built on permissionless blockchains where anyone can deploy a smart contract they’ve written. Indeed, some of the greatest developers in this nascent industry are anonymous people – no college degree or corporate work experience is required here.
Developing Cross-platform Qt Applications for BLE-based Systems
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE, Bluetooth LE, also known as Bluetooth Smart) is a form of wireless PAN technology that can be used to transfer data between devices using radio waves. The explosive growth in connected consumer electronics and the release of LE Audio will see an increase in annual shipments of Bluetooth LE devices over the next five years. BLE is best suited for applications with small transmission ranges and infrequently transmitted small amounts of data. The information is transmitted using Gaussian Frequency-Shift Keying (GFSK) through discrete changes in the frequency of the carrier signal.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#10 – Applying blockchain technology to the healthcare sector – Eberhard Scheuer – dHealth Foundation
#10 – Applying blockchain technology to the healthcare sector – Eberhard Scheuer – dHealth Foundation. Most of us have already heard about blockchain technology, as well as many things about cryptocurrencies and how they are transforming traditional approaches in the field of finance. But what about its...
How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Your Long-Tailed Keyword Strategy
Long-tail keywords are not a new thing in the SEO landscape but still, a very small number of businesses are using them in the right way. If we leave aside the top SEO experts and digital marketers with a global reputation, the majority is still relying on focused keywords only. Even the ones who use these keywords are not maximizing their potential.
boundingintocrypto.com
Introducing the new ethereum.org developer portal
Hey Ethereum community! We last spoke August 5 – how you been? We’re here to talk about something fresh we’ve shipped. Maybe you’ve already noticed, but we’ve got a new Developers section. For a long time, this content was a wall of links to products you might find helpful when building a dapp. We provided very little context and left a lot of connecting the dots up to you. We thought we could do better.
Elegance as a Law of Harmony: An Engineer’s View of Tech Business Growth and Management
Picture an elegant lady. What does she look like? Most probably, she wears a low-key and unpretentious outfit. However, all items of clothing are relevant and perfectly matched with each other. Everything together looks harmonious. A unique style complements her inner world and emphasizes her merits. There may be a few accessories, but they are high-quality and fit perfectly into the look.
Quant $QNT Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Quant. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Quant wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0