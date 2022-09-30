Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III Reportedly Told Prince Harry It Wouldn't Be 'Appropriate' For Meghan Markle To Visit Ailing Queen At Balmoral
As it's been revealed that Meghan Markle purposely wasn't invited to visit Queen Elizabeth II's deathbed in her final hours, new sources claim that it was King Charles III himself that warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife on his trip to Scotland. Article continues below advertisement. "Charles told Harry...
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Princess Anne said William and Harry would not 'have been able to cope' with Princess Diana's death had the Queen not kept the boys at Balmoral
Princess Anne said Queen Elizabeth II made the right choice to keep William and Harry at Balmoral in the wake of Princess Diana's death. In a 2017 interview with ITV News released Sunday, Anne strongly agreed with her mother's decision. She added that she does not think the boys would...
Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign
A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt
Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising
Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
Queen Elizabeth II Once Confronted Queen Consort Camilla Over Rumors She Was Planning To Divorce King Charles
While King Charles III is leaning on his supportive wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, the pair's marriage was once plagued with trouble. Their past issues don't come as much of a shock, as it's believed they were having an affair while Charles was still married to Princess Diana.
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms
You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Royal Cousin Has Harsh Words About Meghan Markle's Treatment Within The Family
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been open about her difficulties settling into life with the United Kingdom's royal family. When she began dating Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in 2016, issues with the press kicked in immediately, Us Weekly reports. A source close to the family issued...
Prince Harry’s Children Archie and Lilibet, and Prince William, Receive New Royal Titles
Members of the royal family will have new titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the ascension of King Charles III. The Guardian reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, will now be allowed to use “prince” and “princess.”
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Twitter Is Convinced The Archbishop Of Canterbury Took A Subtle Dig At Meghan And Harry
Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952 following the sudden death of her father, King George VI. At the time, she was just 25-years-old. She died on September 8 at her home at Balmoral in Scotland, and was the longest reigning British monarch in history, according to People magazine.
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
Comments / 0