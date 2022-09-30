Cooler, cloudy day in Central Florida in Ian’s wake

Central Florida weather for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

With the remnants of Hurricane Ian headed north away from Florida, the Orlando area will see cooler temperatures under a still cloudy day on Friday.

“Looking much quieter today. The water vapor loop illustrating Ian departing to our northeast pulling in drier air behind it,” said Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Maureen McCann.

Clear skies should come in by Friday night while winds will be dying down as well. Highs in the low 80s will give way to highs in the upper 80s over the weekend.

No more rain is in the forecast until a low chance next week as a front approaches the state.