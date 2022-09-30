ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 5: Trade Dalvin Cook and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Hopefully, your NFL fantasy football season is going as smoothly as you had imagined after drafting your roster. Whether you need to overhaul your team or are looking for ways to bolster a winner, we have your back with wall-to-wall coverage. That includes the fantasy football trade analyzer, where we break down key players to trade for and away.
profootballnetwork.com

Top 50 QB College Football Performances in Week 5

Isolating the top 50 QB performances from college football Week 5 was no easy task. However, it was a fun ordeal. With a star-studded affair from the signal-callers this week, here are the top 50 QB college football performances from Week 5. Week 5 College Football Players of the Week.
profootballnetwork.com

Corey Davis Waiver Wire Week 5: How Should Fantasy Managers Prioritize the Jets’ WR?

Despite flying under the radar in 2022, Corey Davis is an intriguing waiver wire target for fantasy football managers in Week 5. Coming into the week, Davis is rostered in just 6.9 percent of ESPN leagues. However, after a solid start to the season, is Davis a player fantasy managers should be targeting on the waiver wire in Week 5, and how should they prioritize him compared to other available options?
profootballnetwork.com

Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren received some hype last season as Kenny Pickett’s blindside protector. However, he returned to school to improve his stock in a seemingly weaker class. How does Warren’s 2023 NFL Draft scouting report compare to the top prospects at the position, and when should he hear his name called next April?
profootballnetwork.com

Which college football teams remain undefeated after Week 5?

Then there were 16. College football Week 5 helped eliminate several undefeated teams due to the inevitability of all-undefeated clashes taking away multiple teams’ perfect starts to the season. However, there were also teams — like Coastal Carolina and Georgia — who scraped by another week as undefeated teams.
profootballnetwork.com

Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field

Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...
profootballnetwork.com

Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?

Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
profootballnetwork.com

7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson

There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Illinois promo scores wild football bonuses this weekend

There are tons of bonuses to use for football this weekend, and it all starts with our Caesars Illinois promo. Bears fans can find odds boosts for the game on Sunday against the Giants. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier...
profootballnetwork.com

What’s Next for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa After Being Ruled Out for Week 5?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was able to say “comfortably” Monday. But beyond that, Tua’s timeline for return from a scary concussion suffered four days ago is murky. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater...
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 4: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

The Atlanta Falcons were one of five underdogs to win Sunday, thanks in no small part to a breakthrough performance from a big underdog story. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was absolutely punishing against the Cleveland Browns, leading the Falcons with 84 yards on 10 carries. Is Allgeier the next...
profootballnetwork.com

Should you start Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the NFL season, and we have you covered on all the fantasy football angles of this matchup. One of the key questions is whether fantasy managers should start running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire against the Buccaneers. Let’s dive into your fantasy options for the week.
