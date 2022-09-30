ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

1oaklasvegas.com

Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)

Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November

Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll

Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again

Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

More than 9,400 Nevadans enrolled in digital ArrayRx prescription discount card

As of Sept. 30, more than 9,400 Nevadans have enrolled for the digital ArrayRx prescription discount card announced by Governor Steve Sisolak in late September. Currently, the digital card is accepted at almost 94% of Nevada pharmacies and 11 counties have 100% retail pharmacy participation in the program intended to save consumers money on their prescriptions. The digital savings card, available to all Nevadans, is a partnership between Oregon, Washington and Nevada, originally announced by the Governor in his State of the State address.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

State of Nevada joins program hoping to help veterans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has been approved into a program that provides internships and training programs to separating veterans. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program will better allow them to prepare for the transition to civilian life. Nevada will offer the program to all...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Gold Springs finds more gold at Nevada/Utah project

Gold Springs Resources Corp. [GRC-TSX, GRCAF-OTCQB] has released the first assay results from the 2022 drill program around the Charlie Ross resource at its flagship Gold Springs project, which is located on the border of Nevada and Utah. Drilling highlights include 3.0 metres of 2.09 g/t AuEq and 9.2 metres...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Blue Angels fly with local counselor ahead of Aviation Roundup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Blue Angels are back in Northern Nevada ahead of the Aviation Roundup. Prior to hitting the skies over the weekend, they flew with a school counselor at Virginia City High School. Caren Baum was chosen to fly with them because of her work with kids...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more

Policy, politics and progressive commentary At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist. The outgoing Clark County sheriff, who is challenging first-term Democratic Gov. […] The post Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket

Nevada’s top-of-the-ticket Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly trail their respective Republican opponents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The post IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor Sisolak orders flags to be flown at half-staff on fifth anniversary of 1 October

Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in remembrance and honor of the lives lost due to the tragic shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
NEVADA STATE

