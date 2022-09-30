Read full article on original website
Chelsea report: Blues leading race to sign Bundesliga striker who is 'happy' with offer
RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) striker Christopher Nkunku is reportedly 'happy' with a transfer proposal from Chelsea (opens in new tab), who are said to be favourites to sign him next summer. The Blues made two big attacking additions during the last transfer window in Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick...
Conor Gallagher returns to haunt Crystal Palace as Chelsea snatch late victory
Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring after seven minutes before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised with a neat finish late in the first half.
Virgil van Dijk admits consistency key to Liverpool recovery after fresh setback
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is confident they can find their best form fast and insists consistency is the key. A fourth draw in seven Premier League matches left manager Jurgen Klopp admitting confidence is as much of a problem as rhythm and momentum.
Watford put Stoke to sword in Slaven Bilic’s first game as Hornets manager
Slaven Bilic enjoyed a memorable start to life as Watford boss with a fine 4-0 victory at Stoke. Former West Ham boss Bilic became the Hornets’ ninth manager in three years after Rob Edwards was sacked on Monday following a torrid run of just one win in seven Championship games.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to ‘move on quickly’ from Arsenal defeat
Antonio Conte wants his Tottenham players to take any positives they can from their north London derby defeat to Arsenal as they move on quickly to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. A 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium saw Spurs lose their first Premier League game of the season, the...
Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate
Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa. Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win
Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says it is time for Jesse Lingard to start delivering. The former Manchester United forward has had a slow start to his Forest career following his surprise free transfer in the summer.
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
Chris Smalling’s second-half header secured Roma’s first win over Inter Milan since 2017 and left the Nerazzurri’s hopes of forcing their way back into the Serie A title race in tatters at San Siro. Federico Dimarco had opened the scoring for the home side on the half-hour...
He’s hungry for goals – Mark Robins hails Coventry match-winner Viktor Gyokeres
Mark Robins heaped praise on Viktor Gyokeres after the Swedish striker earned Coventry their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough. The 24-year-old, the subject of interest from Chris Wilder’s side over the summer, scored his third goal of the season in the first half.
Gary O’Neil admits frustration as ‘really tough calls’ go against Bournemouth
Gary O’Neil lamented two “really tough calls” as Bournemouth were twice denied a penalty amid a Premier League stalemate with Brentford. Cherries boss O’Neill revealed he sought answers from rookie referee Thomas Bramall after full-time, as to why the hosts were twice denied spot-kicks in the 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club. The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.
Frank Lampard hails Everton progress after long-awaited away win at Southampton
Frank Lampard felt Everton’s 2-1 win at Southampton underlined their progression since his arrival in January. Goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half helped the Toffees secure only their second away victory in the Premier League in 2022.
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must use the pain of Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat as fuel for improvement after admitting attitude and belief was lacking from the outset at Manchester City. A run of four straight Premier League wins under Erik ten Hag came to a shuddering halt on...
Derby scoreline flattered United despite emphatic City win – Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester United were flattered by the scoreline in their 6-3 derby thrashing by Manchester City on Sunday. City were at their ruthless best as they demolished their arch-rivals 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, with the phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both grabbing hat-tricks.
Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage
Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women’s Champions League. The Women’s Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era
Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
Conor Gallagher says he has been assured he is a key player for Graham Potter
Conor Gallagher says new Chelsea manager Graham Potter has told him he has an important role to play at Stamford Bridge. Gallagher has not started either of Potter’s first two matches in charge, but he came off the bench on Saturday to score a dramatic winner against former club Crystal Palace.
Roy Keane bemoans ‘hugely embarrassing’ Manchester United performance
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club’s 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City “hugely embarrassing”. Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
