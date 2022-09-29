Read full article on original website
Related
KIII TV3
58 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, including 6 in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed there are now 58 deaths in the state relating to the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Sunday. In the Tampa Bay region, there is one death reported in Hillsborough County, two...
KIII TV3
Florida Power and Light restores power for 1.6M customers affected by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla — Florida Power and Light restored power for 1.6 million customers as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson. During a news conference Sunday morning, the spokesperson said that the restoration translated into 75 percent of their customers across the state having their power back on.
KIII TV3
South Texas mom, Navy reservist surprises her two children after 10-month deployment in Africa
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were tears, hugs and pure excitement over at Flour Bluff Intermediate School Monday morning when a mom and Navy reservist, who had been deployed for the last 10 months, surprised her two kids who had no idea she was coming home. The kids were...
KIII TV3
Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIII TV3
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
KIII TV3
Texas A&M political science professor breaks down Texas gubernatorial debate
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'rourke are in a tight race for governor, with a recent KVUE and Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll showing that O'Rourke is seven points behind Abbott. One issue some voters are concerned about is abortion rights. The two...
Comments / 0