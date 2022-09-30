ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

B102.7

So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brookings, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

What is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com All About?

The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before. It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?. When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Arrow Day Parade winners announced!

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The 2022 Arrow Day Parade was held Friday. Winners are as follows:. Most Spirited Class of 2022 Arrow Van: Teenage Dream driven by Mrs. Huppler. Best Class of 2022 Arrow Van Theme: Grease driven by Mr. O’Connor. Best Class of 2022 Artistic Van: Minecraft driven by Mr....
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

What to expect for weather in October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been coasting through the fall, but we know how quickly that can change. The warm weather has been sticking around for much of the fall as well as the dry weather. But October can give us some big swings. October is here,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cliff Ave. residents see the difference with 4-lane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Fletcher will miss the trees that created a canopy along the east side of Cliff Avenue from the intersection with 49th Street to the intersection of 56th Street. “The thing I will miss most are the trees on this side of the street,”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana

LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and fugitive from justice at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Benjamin Richard Beckstrom stemmed from the stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily

Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats

There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

