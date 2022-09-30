Read full article on original website
Related
So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?
If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
Are These The Best Nachos In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota?
This survey says these restaurants are where you will find the BEST NACHOS in all of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. What do you think?. It's hard to beat a good plate of nachos for the table when you are eating out at your favorite restaurant with friends. But some...
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
dakotanewsnow.com
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
What is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com All About?
The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before. It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?. When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in...
gowatertown.net
Arrow Day Parade winners announced!
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The 2022 Arrow Day Parade was held Friday. Winners are as follows:. Most Spirited Class of 2022 Arrow Van: Teenage Dream driven by Mrs. Huppler. Best Class of 2022 Arrow Van Theme: Grease driven by Mr. O’Connor. Best Class of 2022 Artistic Van: Minecraft driven by Mr....
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire
A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage. Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:. The good news...
KELOLAND TV
What to expect for weather in October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been coasting through the fall, but we know how quickly that can change. The warm weather has been sticking around for much of the fall as well as the dry weather. But October can give us some big swings. October is here,...
Just West of Sioux Falls, ‘Our Farm, SD’ Is a Real Gourd Mine!
Did you know South Dakota has a GREAT pumpkin patch, and it's just 37 minutes west of Sioux Falls?. One of the state's best-kept secrets during the autumn months is quickly becoming a Fall favorite for families all over the Sioux Empire. I'm talking about "Our Farm, SD." Located just...
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
KELOLAND TV
Cliff Ave. residents see the difference with 4-lane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Fletcher will miss the trees that created a canopy along the east side of Cliff Avenue from the intersection with 49th Street to the intersection of 56th Street. “The thing I will miss most are the trees on this side of the street,”...
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
Cure Kids Cancer – A Day at ‘Camp Bring It On’ in South Dakota
To make a Cure Kids Cancer pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555 or click HERE. Listen Live to Radiothon live HERE. 'Camp Bring it On' is a chance for kids to be normal kids all while under the supervision of trained medical staff with an oncologist on sight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2-Day Sioux Falls ‘Cure Kids Cancer’ Radiothon Raises Over $306,000
From all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media, the team at Sanford Children's Hospital, and our many sponsors, we want to send a BIG THANK YOU to the people of the Sioux Empire for their generosity during the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon presented by Jerry's Auto Sales. Because of...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and fugitive from justice at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Benjamin Richard Beckstrom stemmed from the stop...
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0