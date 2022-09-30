Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 5 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Fallout From Injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, and Cordarrelle Patterson
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 5 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
profootballnetwork.com
John Harbaugh’s fourth-down gamble costs Baltimore Ravens a win — and maybe home field
Let it be said up top that we love coaches like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. He knows the numbers. He trusts in numbers. He follows the numbers. And he defends the numbers even when the numbers fail him. But Harbaugh at some point needs to understand that the...
profootballnetwork.com
Early Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 5: James Robinson, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and More
The previous week might not yet be over, but fantasy football Week 5 start/sit decisions are already at the forefront of the mind for managers. Let’s take a look through the data from the first four weeks as we try to identify which players we can look to start and sit in our Week 5 fantasy lineups.
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 5: Is It Time to Buy Low on Gabe Davis and Sell High on Josh Jacobs?
After a hectic week to open the season, Week 4 of fantasy football brought us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Here are a handful of players entering Week 4 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on. Underdog Fantasy...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
profootballnetwork.com
Latavius Murray Waiver Wire Week 5: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?
In the space of four days, Latavius Murray has gone from practice squad player to Week 5 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers. With Murray heading to the Denver Broncos from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, how should fantasy managers view him this week as a potential target on the Week 5 waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com
Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?
The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
profootballnetwork.com
7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson
There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 4: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier
The Atlanta Falcons were one of five underdogs to win Sunday, thanks in no small part to a breakthrough performance from a big underdog story. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was absolutely punishing against the Cleveland Browns, leading the Falcons with 84 yards on 10 carries. Is Allgeier the next...
profootballnetwork.com
Latest on J.J. Watt: What is atrial fibrillation?
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Sunday morning that he received treatment for atrial fibrillation this week but will still play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. What is atrial fibrillation?. Atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib, is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 5: Trade Dalvin Cook and Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Hopefully, your NFL fantasy football season is going as smoothly as you had imagined after drafting your roster. Whether you need to overhaul your team or are looking for ways to bolster a winner, we have your back with wall-to-wall coverage. That includes the fantasy football trade analyzer, where we break down key players to trade for and away.
profootballnetwork.com
Should you start Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the NFL season, and we have you covered on all the fantasy football angles of this matchup. One of the key questions is whether fantasy managers should start running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire against the Buccaneers. Let’s dive into your fantasy options for the week.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy QB Rankings and Streamers Week 5: Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence Make for Intriguing Streaming Options This Week
The NFL and fantasy football season are in full swing, giving us new information and trends to digest and break down ahead of Week 5. With the spotlight on quarterbacks, here are our Week 5 fantasy QB rankings and some streamers to consider. Underdog Fantasy is the easiest way to...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Cut List Week 5: Mark Ingram II, Jarvis Landry, and Greg Dortch Are Expendable
Roster management is the single most crucial in-season task for fantasy football players. Just as important as adding the right players is knowing when players need to go. Which players find themselves on our Week 5 fantasy football cut list?. Underdog Fantasy is the easiest way to play fantasy football....
profootballnetwork.com
Jonathan Taylor Injury Update: Fantasy Implications for Colts’ Backfield
The injury to Jonathan Taylor is one of the biggest pieces of fantasy football news heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Let’s examine the latest news surrounding Taylor’s ankle injury and what it means for fantasy managers going forward on a short week for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
profootballnetwork.com
Week 4 NFL Rookie Report Card: Jamaree Salyer, Bailey Zappe, and Jack Jones Impress in First Real Action
New performers popped up in Week 4 of the NFL season. Injuries are the worst part of football at any level, and the NFL is no exception. It took multiple injuries for one of the rookies on the report card to see the field, but he played well in his first outing. Meanwhile, many top performers continue to do so early in their rookie seasons.
profootballnetwork.com
Should Andy Dalton remain the New Orleans Saints’ starting QB?
Andy Dalton was signed in the offseason to provide both competition and insurance for Jameis Winston. With it taking just four weeks for the New Orleans Saints to need to turn to Dalton through injury, did he do enough to earn the job going forward? Let’s take a look at Dalton’s Week 4 performance in London and what it could mean for the Saints going forward.
profootballnetwork.com
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles lone team at the top while Broncos remain steady in a loss
The NFL Power Rankings are back for Week 5, and we’re probably starting to actually learn more about the 32 NFL franchises in 2022. There is a distinct lack of dominance in the NFL. There is a lack of continuity from week to week as if the college game...
