Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Latavius Murray Waiver Wire Week 5: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?

In the space of four days, Latavius Murray has gone from practice squad player to Week 5 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers. With Murray heading to the Denver Broncos from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, how should fantasy managers view him this week as a potential target on the Week 5 waiver wire?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson

There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 4: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

The Atlanta Falcons were one of five underdogs to win Sunday, thanks in no small part to a breakthrough performance from a big underdog story. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was absolutely punishing against the Cleveland Browns, leading the Falcons with 84 yards on 10 carries. Is Allgeier the next...
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Latest on J.J. Watt: What is atrial fibrillation?

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Sunday morning that he received treatment for atrial fibrillation this week but will still play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. What is atrial fibrillation?. Atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib, is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 5: Trade Dalvin Cook and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Hopefully, your NFL fantasy football season is going as smoothly as you had imagined after drafting your roster. Whether you need to overhaul your team or are looking for ways to bolster a winner, we have your back with wall-to-wall coverage. That includes the fantasy football trade analyzer, where we break down key players to trade for and away.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Should you start Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the NFL season, and we have you covered on all the fantasy football angles of this matchup. One of the key questions is whether fantasy managers should start running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire against the Buccaneers. Let’s dive into your fantasy options for the week.
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Week 4 NFL Rookie Report Card: Jamaree Salyer, Bailey Zappe, and Jack Jones Impress in First Real Action

New performers popped up in Week 4 of the NFL season. Injuries are the worst part of football at any level, and the NFL is no exception. It took multiple injuries for one of the rookies on the report card to see the field, but he played well in his first outing. Meanwhile, many top performers continue to do so early in their rookie seasons.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Should Andy Dalton remain the New Orleans Saints’ starting QB?

Andy Dalton was signed in the offseason to provide both competition and insurance for Jameis Winston. With it taking just four weeks for the New Orleans Saints to need to turn to Dalton through injury, did he do enough to earn the job going forward? Let’s take a look at Dalton’s Week 4 performance in London and what it could mean for the Saints going forward.
