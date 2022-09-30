The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.

