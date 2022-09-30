Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.
CORRECTING and REPLACING ACF Plays Starring Role in Securitization of Syco Entertainment
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- The fourth paragraph is corrected to read: ACF was the lead bank and advised Syco in both the UK and the US. Memery Crystal, a multidisciplinary international law firm based in the UK, advised Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005571/en/ Thomas Dey, ACF’s Founder and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0