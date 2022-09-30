Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
dayton247now.com
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Warren County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking into a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on State Route 73 in Warren County on Sunday. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail, according to a news release. Kinney was traveling westbound and struck a culvert after veering off the right side of the road. He was thrown off the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
dayton247now.com
Family of two murder victims demand answers from Dayton Police after domestic dispute
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, the family of 31-year-old, Aisha Nelson, and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper Monroe, are talking publicly. It's been almost 4 months since Dayton Police found the mom and daughter dead in their Burleigh Avenue home after a welfare check and multiple domestic violence calls to the police.
dayton247now.com
Dayton area CROP hunger walk taking steps Oct. 9
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton will join hundreds of other cities nationwide in the effort to eradicate hunger. Interfaith CROP Hunger Walks are being held all over the nation to assist efforts to eradicate hunger and fight poverty around the world. The walk will take place on Oct. 9 at Shiloh Church, located at 5300 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m.
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
dayton247now.com
Spring Valley potato festival being held this weekend
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 45th Spring Valley Potato Festival will welcome festivalgoers to its downtown on Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature many potato-themed items, such as famous potato candy, potato chip cookies, and potato soup. The menu will also include baked potatoes, french fries, Squealin' taters, and potato sundaes.
dayton247now.com
City turned state initiative would make hooning a misdemeanor, bill to be introduced soon
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, legislation will be introduced to tackle reckless driving. It’s what claimed the life of 31-year-old Allison Oliver, just a day after her birthday. “So, it’s been devastating for her mother, her siblings, her brother, and her sister,” said Larry Coleman, Oliver's grandfather....
dayton247now.com
Harvest Beer Crawl in Tipp City on October 7
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, October 7, from 5-8 p.m., the Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) will conduct their annual First Friday Harvest Beer Crawl. The walk will start at unboxed boutique, located at 50 S. 2nd Street in Tipp City. There you will check in first, get your wristband, guide, and first sample.
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton holds conference on sharing ideas in transforming neighborhoods
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The annual neighborhood conference held by the City of Dayton on Saturday brought together more than 300 community, business, and government leaders to exchange ideas and information to help transform communities. Around 49 sessions were held for anyone who wanted to learn more about education, wealth,...
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market launches new program that matches EBT purchases
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market will assist its customers by matching 50% of EBT eligible purchases starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The co-op grocery store and the anonymous donor decided to launch this program to address this specific issue of feeding those in need. If a customer spends $100 on food items, they will only have to utilize $50 of their benefits while GCM covers the rest, according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
Alzheimer's Association to host 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Miami Valley's Alzheimer's Association is hosting the 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 8. The walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research and allows the Alzheimer's Association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year's goal is to raise $510,000.
dayton247now.com
Wright State receives state grant to address pandemic-related learning disruptions
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Romena Holbert, Ph.D., an associate professor of teacher education at Wright State University, has just been awarded a grant from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) to address the interruptions in math and literacy instruction that the COVID-19 outbreak caused for local children. ODE found that...
dayton247now.com
Flyers Football Wins PFL Opener Over Drake
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton football returned from the bye week Saturday to open Pioneer Football League play with a 27-14 win over Drake. It was an efficient day for senior running back Jake Chisholm, who was named a Campbell Trophy semifinalist earlier in the week. The Union, Kentucky native accounted for 169 yards of total offense and two rushing touchdowns.
dayton247now.com
UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
