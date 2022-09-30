ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
Gem City Market launches new program that matches EBT purchases

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market will assist its customers by matching 50% of EBT eligible purchases starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The co-op grocery store and the anonymous donor decided to launch this program to address this specific issue of feeding those in need. If a customer spends $100 on food items, they will only have to utilize $50 of their benefits while GCM covers the rest, according to a news release.
Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
Harvest Beer Crawl in Tipp City on October 7

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, October 7, from 5-8 p.m., the Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) will conduct their annual First Friday Harvest Beer Crawl. The walk will start at unboxed boutique, located at 50 S. 2nd Street in Tipp City. There you will check in first, get your wristband, guide, and first sample.
Dayton Metro Library to hold programs to raise domestic violence awareness

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Dayton Metro Library has several events to help raise awareness. On Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library, a panel discussion hosted by the YWCA will be held. The panel will focus on survivors and highlight community resources.
Inmate worker dead after accident on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An inmate worker has died after being involved in a serious traffic accident that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 for several hours on Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said during an afternoon press conference that a deputy working for the Montgomery County Solid...
One person injured from accident in Miami County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to an area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at about 3 p.m., according to Miami County Dispatchers. One person was transported by EMS to Grandview Hospital...
Spring Valley potato festival being held this weekend

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 45th Spring Valley Potato Festival will welcome festivalgoers to its downtown on Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature many potato-themed items, such as famous potato candy, potato chip cookies, and potato soup. The menu will also include baked potatoes, french fries, Squealin' taters, and potato sundaes.
Reviewing Dayton's Win Over Drake

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football returned from a bye week Saturday to win 27-14 over Drake, but there are some improvements that the team acknowledges need to be made. The UD defense was able to keep the Drake offense in check overall, but the Bulldogs did score touchdowns...
UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
Brief warm up before cold temperatures return

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Our cool mornings will continue! Lows start in the lower 40s with clear skies. A few of us could see some light frost as we wake up. Eventually, temperatures increase to the upper 60s with sunshine this afternoon. We have a warmer stretch this week before cold temps return by the weekend!
