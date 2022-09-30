Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market launches new program that matches EBT purchases
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market will assist its customers by matching 50% of EBT eligible purchases starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The co-op grocery store and the anonymous donor decided to launch this program to address this specific issue of feeding those in need. If a customer spends $100 on food items, they will only have to utilize $50 of their benefits while GCM covers the rest, according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
"Totally chaos down here" former Miamisburg resident assisting in Ian recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. The Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg Police officer, now lives outside of Punta Gorda. He claims that...
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Harvest Beer Crawl in Tipp City on October 7
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, October 7, from 5-8 p.m., the Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) will conduct their annual First Friday Harvest Beer Crawl. The walk will start at unboxed boutique, located at 50 S. 2nd Street in Tipp City. There you will check in first, get your wristband, guide, and first sample.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library to hold programs to raise domestic violence awareness
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Dayton Metro Library has several events to help raise awareness. On Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library, a panel discussion hosted by the YWCA will be held. The panel will focus on survivors and highlight community resources.
dayton247now.com
City turned state initiative would make hooning a misdemeanor, bill to be introduced soon
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, legislation will be introduced to tackle reckless driving. It’s what claimed the life of 31-year-old Allison Oliver, just a day after her birthday. “So, it’s been devastating for her mother, her siblings, her brother, and her sister,” said Larry Coleman, Oliver's grandfather....
dayton247now.com
Inmate worker dead after accident on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An inmate worker has died after being involved in a serious traffic accident that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 for several hours on Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said during an afternoon press conference that a deputy working for the Montgomery County Solid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
One person injured from accident in Miami County
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to an area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at about 3 p.m., according to Miami County Dispatchers. One person was transported by EMS to Grandview Hospital...
dayton247now.com
Family of two murder victims demand answers from Dayton Police after domestic dispute
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, the family of 31-year-old, Aisha Nelson, and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper Monroe, are talking publicly. It's been almost 4 months since Dayton Police found the mom and daughter dead in their Burleigh Avenue home after a welfare check and multiple domestic violence calls to the police.
dayton247now.com
Spring Valley potato festival being held this weekend
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 45th Spring Valley Potato Festival will welcome festivalgoers to its downtown on Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature many potato-themed items, such as famous potato candy, potato chip cookies, and potato soup. The menu will also include baked potatoes, french fries, Squealin' taters, and potato sundaes.
dayton247now.com
Reviewing Dayton's Win Over Drake
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football returned from a bye week Saturday to win 27-14 over Drake, but there are some improvements that the team acknowledges need to be made. The UD defense was able to keep the Drake offense in check overall, but the Bulldogs did score touchdowns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
dayton247now.com
Brief warm up before cold temperatures return
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Our cool mornings will continue! Lows start in the lower 40s with clear skies. A few of us could see some light frost as we wake up. Eventually, temperatures increase to the upper 60s with sunshine this afternoon. We have a warmer stretch this week before cold temps return by the weekend!
dayton247now.com
Candlelight vigil honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Greene County
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County held a Candlelight Vigil on Monday night at the Greene Town Center, in an effort to support victims of domestic violence. "This is our kick-off to our Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time for us to get together...
Comments / 0