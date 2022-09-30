Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 23 Class A state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer team downed Baldwinsville 3-1 on Thursday. The Bees (3-6) got on the board first when Audra Salvagani scored from just about 40 yards out with a little over 38 minutes remaining in the second half. The goal was Salvagani’s third of the season.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO