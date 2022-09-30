Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea's Sam Kerr Nominated for BBC Women's Footballer of The Year
The award would top off an already record-breaking year.
FIFA・
BBC
Mark Allen: 'I did it for my life, not my snooker' - Antrim player on four-stone weight loss
Northern Ireland snooker player Mark Allen has explained that he shed four stone over the summer more for the good of his health and his family than to improve his snooker. The 36-year-old's significant weight loss was apparent as he advanced to the final of the British Open, which he lost 10-7 to Welshman Ryan Day.
BBC
Bradford City: Racist fans should be jailed for abuse - footballer
Football fans who post racist abuse online should be jailed, a professional player has said. Timi Odusina, who plays for Bradford City, said he had been subjected to "degrading" abuse during his career. He hoped harsher punishments, such as prison sentences to those convicted of racial abuse, would act as...
Comments / 0