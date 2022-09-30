ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bradford City: Racist fans should be jailed for abuse - footballer

Football fans who post racist abuse online should be jailed, a professional player has said. Timi Odusina, who plays for Bradford City, said he had been subjected to "degrading" abuse during his career. He hoped harsher punishments, such as prison sentences to those convicted of racial abuse, would act as...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy