WUSA
Game of the Week: Gwynn Park vs. Wise High School tailgate
It's time for Friday Night Lights and our High School Game of the Week. Sharla McBride is live in Prince George's County.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Cheerleader Challenge: Harlingen High School
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen High School Cardinal Cheerleaders showed their team spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Harlingen. On Friday morning the cheer squad showcased a special cheer for Rio Grande Valley viewers. Although the Cardinals have a bye week they will return on Oct. 7 to host the Weslaco Panthers at 7 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.
Shawn Foster's senior night for the ages gives Grand Ledge football CAAC Blue title shot
Shawn Foster has heard the questions plenty. And he's definitely felt the pressure that comes with sharing a name and being the son of former Sexton star and Michigan State running back Shawn Foster, who was a heralded national recruit in the late 1990s. ...
Athletic training class gives students on-field experience
ZANESVILLE − Shortly after 10:30 on a Monday morning Miranda Ketcham's classroom at West Muskingum looks like doctor's office after a busy weekend. Students are sprawled across desks with taped ankles, others with long strips of tape on their legs, taking the sting out of shin splints. Most of the injuries are not real, although students with aches and pains do stop by from time to time. Instead, students are learning the ins and outs of sports medicine, including hands-on experience taping classmates' joints and limbs. ...
