Olney (Md.) Our Lady Good Counsel four-star running back Dilin Jones has earned an offer from Kansas. Jones is the No. 241 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The DMV recruit is also the No. 16 running back and No. 9 recruit from Maryland in the class.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO