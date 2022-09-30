ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newbedfordguide.com

58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man dies days after being accused of killing mother in Truro

NEW BEDFORD -- A man suspected of killing his mother has died, the Bristol County Sheriff confirmed to WBZ-TV I-Team Sunday night. Adam Howe was arrested Friday in Truro. According to the sheriff, Howe suffered a medical emergency while in his cell at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police initially responded to a Truro home around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. Officers found a burning body in the front yard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. Howe was arrested after police called in a SWAT team. According to the D.A., Howe spent Friday night in a hospital before being turned over to police custody on Saturday morning while they attempted to find a spot for him at a state-run facility. He was expected to undergo a mental health evaluation. 
TRURO, MA
bpdnews.com

15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park

At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD

WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife

On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses

SCITUATE -  A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
SCITUATE, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

