quincyquarry.com
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
newbedfordguide.com
58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
DA: Cape Cod man accused of setting mother on fire died of apparent suicide in jail cell
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Cape Cod man who was arrested on a charge of murder over the weekend after allegedly setting his mother on fire died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell, authorities announced Monday. Correctional officers at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford found...
Woman charged with drunk driving after crashing car into Saugus restaurant
It's not the first time a car has crashed into that particular Boston Market, located on Route 1 in Saugus. A Chelsea woman is charged with drunken driving after allegedly crashing her car through the front window of a Boston Market in Saugus on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police and Saugus...
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to mother and her children being pepper-sprayed
“At approximately 9:45pm on Saturday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Cumberland Farms on Hathaway Road for a report of a mother and her children being pepper sprayed while inside their car. Witness says a passenger in a black BMW got out and sprayed mace into the victim’s...
Former Scituate restaurant manager indicted on charges of allegedly stealing $200,000 from owners
The ex-manager of a Scituate restaurant was indicted on charges of theft and tax evasion in Plymouth County District Court Friday. Maureen Graham, 55, of Plymouth allegedly stole $200,000 while employed as a general manager at The Voyage Restaurant in the Humarock Village. According to a statement from the Plymouth...
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park
At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife
On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
“It’s very scary:” Neighbors react after man is found dead in Millbury, 911 caller faces charges
An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. Police were called to the home around 3 p.m. Saturday. According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, another man inside the house called 911. Early said the man who called...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
WCVB
Trial begins for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses
SCITUATE - A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
