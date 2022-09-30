10 Super Bowl Guest Performers We Hope Rihanna Brings Out

The world nearly came to a standstill earlier this week when global pop superstar Rihanna announced without much warning that she will be the next headliner for the upcoming 2023 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

An honor only reserved for the biggest of stars, the multiplatinum singer/actress/ billionaire businesswoman has put in a decade-and-a-half worth of work to solidify both the status and setlist of songs required for a performance that typically runs a span of 12 to 15 minutes long. With that said, Rihanna could perform one #1 single for every minute and still have a few left in the chamber!

More below on what’s been revealed so far in regards to Rihanna’s big day next year at the Super Bowl, via NFL :

“The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

‘Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,’ said Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,’ said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. ‘Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.’”

As some scramble to predict what songs Rih will perform, or even what she’ll be wearing if we’re being honest, the biggest thing many are wondering is who the chart-topping diva will bring out as special guest performers.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Rihanna’s list of features and collaborators over the years has been a who’s-who of music industry elites, ranging from boss and fellow hitmaker Jay-Z all the way to boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky. With extreme anticipation for the big show on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, we went ahead and put in a wish list of performers that we hope Rihanna decides to bring out.

Keep scrolling to see 10 past Rihanna collaborators that we hope the pop queen brings out during her 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance presented by Apple Music:

SEE ALSO:

5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances

Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl

Fans React To Rihanna Headlining The 2023 NFL Super Bowl

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

1. JAY-Z

Easily a given. We’d be surprise if these two don’t either open or close the show with “Umbrella.”

2. A$AP ROCKY

Who knows — we might even get an onstage peak at their newborn if the bundle of pop royalty isn’t revealed before then!

3. EMINEM

As one of Rihanna’s most successful collaborators and tour mates, this pair would make for a mighty fine Super Bowl performance.

4. COLDPLAY

Adding a pop-rock element is key to any Super Bowl performance, and Rih’s penchant for navigating multiple genres makes her the right person to pull it off. Coldplay would be the perfect addition to make it happen.

5. BRITNEY SPEARS

Now that Britney is living the conservator-free life, a comeback on the Super Bowl stage would make for one unforgettable pop queen linkup for the culture.

6. KENDRICK LAMAR

Sure he performed already last year, but didn’t Beyoncé hit the SB stage twice, too?! We love K. Dot enough to enjoy seeing him join his GRAMMY-winning buddy on stage once again.

7. PAUL McCARTNEY

A guest spot by a certified rock legend is what the Super Bowl stage was meant for. We’re willing to bet McCartney would only take four, make five seconds to give Rih a yes if she asked him to pull up.

8. SHAKIRA

Being that we never got a live performance of this collab by the reigning pop divas, now’s the perfect time to make it happen ladies!

9. DRAKE

Drake & Rihanna have enough songs between the two of them to co-headline the Halftime Show, but we’re not too sure they’re on speaking terms at the moment. Either way, it would be nice to see their musical reunion happen on the biggest stage in entertainment.

10. SLASH OF GUNS N’ ROSES

Who doesn’t want to see Rihanna rock out with the legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist?! We’ve yet to see these two perform “Rockstar 101” together live, so fingers crossed that moment finally happens at the Super Bowl.