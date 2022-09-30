Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
b93radio.com
Sheboygan 2023 Proposed Program Budget Gets First-Look Tonight
Sheboygan residents will have a chance to preview what’s planned for the City in 2023 on Monday night. City Administrator Todd Wolf and Finance Director Kaitlyn Krueger will be presenting the Proposed Program Budget for next year during tonight’s Common Council Meeting. That presentation will provide a view...
WBAY Green Bay
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
seehafernews.com
Man Nabbed for 5th OWI in Manitowoc
A man was arrested last Friday for driving under the influence. An officer was parked in the Subway parking lot on Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. when he watched as a Jeep traveling north on South 10th Street, blew through a red light at the intersection with Washington. The officer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
b93radio.com
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death
A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
b93radio.com
Three Displaced After Monday Afternoon Fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Three people were displaced when fire broke out at a home on Sheboygan’s north side Monday afternoon. Battalion Chief Chase Longmiller says they were dispatched to North 16th Street around 12:30 on a report of a structure fire. Fire crews were on the scene...
whby.com
Man commits suicide at Fond du Lac police station
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police continue their investigation into a suicide that took place in the police station’s main lobby. The incident started when a man entered the police station just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He called the Fond du Lac County Communications Center telling dispatchers he had suicidal thoughts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
b93radio.com
Roadside Death in Southern Manitowoc County on Saturday
A man standing outside his car in the dark on the roadside died of injuries suffered when he was struck by another vehicle on Saturday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said on Monday afternoon that they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st on Manitowoc County Highway “X”, west of State Highway 67 in the Township of Schleswig.
seehafernews.com
Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
Axe-throwing venue works to keep patrons safe
As axe-throwing venues become more popular, the facilities are taking steps to keep patrons safe. Fondy Axe, a new axe-throwing venue in Fond du Lac, is opening Saturday, Oct. 1.
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
These streets in Milwaukee are the 'most reckless'
The I-Team put together a map showing where the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) issued reckless driving citations since 2017. Fond du Lac, 27th, and Capitol create a triangle of danger.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Investigate A Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash In Southern Manitowoc County
A 41-year-old New Holstein man is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in Manitowoc County. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that EMS and Fire Personnel responded a little after 5:50 p.m. to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in The Town of Schleswig on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian,
CBS 58
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
seehafernews.com
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
Comments / 0