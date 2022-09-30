ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
b93radio.com

Sheboygan 2023 Proposed Program Budget Gets First-Look Tonight

Sheboygan residents will have a chance to preview what’s planned for the City in 2023 on Monday night. City Administrator Todd Wolf and Finance Director Kaitlyn Krueger will be presenting the Proposed Program Budget for next year during tonight’s Common Council Meeting. That presentation will provide a view...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing Sheboygan woman found

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Nabbed for 5th OWI in Manitowoc

A man was arrested last Friday for driving under the influence. An officer was parked in the Subway parking lot on Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. when he watched as a Jeep traveling north on South 10th Street, blew through a red light at the intersection with Washington. The officer...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The Landlord#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#City Of Sheboygan#Landlord Tenant#Meg#Police Department#Fire Department
Fox 32 Chicago

Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
WAUKESHA, WI
b93radio.com

Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death

A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
CLEVELAND, WI
b93radio.com

Three Displaced After Monday Afternoon Fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Three people were displaced when fire broke out at a home on Sheboygan’s north side Monday afternoon. Battalion Chief Chase Longmiller says they were dispatched to North 16th Street around 12:30 on a report of a structure fire. Fire crews were on the scene...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whby.com

Man commits suicide at Fond du Lac police station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police continue their investigation into a suicide that took place in the police station’s main lobby. The incident started when a man entered the police station just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He called the Fond du Lac County Communications Center telling dispatchers he had suicidal thoughts.
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
b93radio.com

Roadside Death in Southern Manitowoc County on Saturday

A man standing outside his car in the dark on the roadside died of injuries suffered when he was struck by another vehicle on Saturday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said on Monday afternoon that they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st on Manitowoc County Highway “X”, west of State Highway 67 in the Township of Schleswig.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire

A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy