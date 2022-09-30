Read full article on original website
No. 7 SCSU set for three-match homestand
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 7 St. Cloud State Volleyball returns to Halenbeck Hall this week for three matches, hosting No. 6 Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday before tilts with Upper Iowa and Winona State on Friday and Saturday. Tuesday's match will begin at 6:00 p.m. CT with the weekend contests scheduled for 6:00 and 2:00 p.m. CT respectively.
Kohn Records Shutout in St. Cloud State’s Draw with Bemidji State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (4-4-3, 3-2-3 NSIC) played to a 0-0 tie with Bemidji State (5-2-4, 4-1-3 NSIC) on Sunday afternoon at Husky Stadium. Redshirt sophomore Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) recorded six saves for her third consecutive save and fourth of the season.
No. 4 St. Cloud State falls in five-set thriller at No. 7 SMSU
MARSHALL, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Volleyball dropped a five-set heartbreaker to No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday evening in Marshall, losing a 2-1 lead in the match and a 14-11 advantage in the fifth set. Phebie Rossi delivered a career day for SCSU, terminating a...
Three Power Play Goals Powers St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey to Series Sweep over St. Thomas
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 13 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (2-0-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) finished out a season-opening sweep of St. Thomas (0-2-0, 0-0-0 CCHA) with a 4-0 win on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies scored three power play goals and had four different goal scorers while netminder newcomer junior goalie Dominic Basse (Alexandria, Va.) made 14 saves for the shutout victory.
St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Opens Season with Win over St. Thomas
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – No. 13 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (1-0-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 3-1 road victory over St. Thomas on Saturday evening in Mendota Heights, Minn. The Huskies scored three first period goals and outshot the Tommies, 23-11, to pull out the season-opening win.
No. 4 Huskies earn gritty win in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Volleyball earned a tough four-set win over Sioux Falls on Friday evening in South Dakota. The win marked the 400th of head coach Chad Braegelmann's collegiate coaching career. The Huskies held USF to hit just .198 and forced the Cougars...
St. Cloud State Men’s Swim & Dive Earns Win in Omaha While the Women’s Team Falls
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team began their competitive season against Omaha-Nebraska on Friday, with the men's team earning a win while the women's team fell short of the win. The Huskies had an impressive showing, with each team earning multiple wins in individual events.
St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke hospitalized after being taken off ice on stretcher
The opening night of college hockey in Minnesota was scarred by a frightening injury to St. Cloud State sophomore Josh Luedtke, who was taken to the hospital on a stretcher after reportedly lying motionless on the ice. "The preliminary reports we are hearing is that it at least sounds like...
St. Cloud State blanks RPI 5-0 on Opening Night
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey shut out RPI 5-0 on Opening Night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday evening. The Huskies outshot the Engineers 31-17. Taylor Lind delivered the Huskies' first four-point night since November 19, scoring two goals and adding a pair of helpers, while linemate Jenniina Nylund added a goal and an assist for two points. Lind was a plus-four on the night, becoming the first SCSU player to do so since 2018. Taytum Geier scored her first collegiate goal and Emma Gentry lit the lamp once to round out the scoring.
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive Teams Have an Impressive Showing at Their Second Dual Meet of the Weekend
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team continue their weekend in dual meet against Augustana and Sioux Falls. The men's team was able to come out on top beating Augustana, while the women's team falls to both Augustana and Sioux Falls. Both teams were able to pick up individual event wins.
Strong special teams guide Huskies to sweep of RPI
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Stellar special teams work sent St. Cloud State Women's Hockey past RPI 3-2 on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, earning the Huskies a season-opening sweep over the Engineers. St. Cloud State killed off each of their three penalties to secure a...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
State to help 44 Minnesota gas stations add E15 pumps
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on Friday announced a new $6.4 million grant program to help 44 local gas stations offer more biofuel options at the pump. The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award grants ranging from $83,000 to $199,000 to help gas stations expedite the upgrades needed to dispense Unleaded 88, according to the announcement.
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Southern Minnesota typically sees peak fall colors anywhere from late September to late October, and this year things to be running a bit behind. Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? The northern half of the state is...
Minnesota natives living in Florida try to keep their spirits up after Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- Search and rescue efforts continued Sunday in hurricane-ravaged Florida. One of the hardest hit regions was Sanibel Island, where St. Paul Park natives Deborah and Daniel Tilson moved about a year ago. They sheltered in Billy's Bike Rentals warehouse in Fort Myers and are living there for the time being since they can't return to their home on the island."It was really scary with 156 mph winds. We were watching the roof breathe in and out as we evacuated to the second floor because of the flood surge," Deborah Tilson said.With Sanibel Island cut off due to a main bridge...
kvrr.com
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the Minnesota State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. Empting says the pickup driver...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 27
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was a decrease in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 34 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations dropped in this week's report after rising quite a bit last week.
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
fox9.com
Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
