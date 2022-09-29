ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp

I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?

Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
MINNESOTA STATE
A Minnesota Mother Shares Her Mix Of Emotions When A Child Moves Out

I have three great sons, and I knew there would come a day when they would all fly the coop and find their own way. These days though, most Millenials, I believe 60%, live at home; and I sort of liked the fact that all three of my beautiful boys liked me enough to live with me, even though they are all in their 20s. We all live our separate lives but share the same house. Who better to share the space with than the people that 'get you' the most? They share the expenses with me, and even if I don't talk to them everyday, I know they are okay.
MINNESOTA STATE
Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud

My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud Listeners React to Rise in Gas Prices [OPINION]

Gas prices in the St. Cloud area have largely seen a rise in price over the past week. The rise in price didn't go unnoticed by St. Cloud area residents. On WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners expressed concern that the price was at $3.79 to $3.89 at some stations in town and wondered why some stations were still able to price their gas at $3.48 when others had pushed their price to the $3.79 range.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?

Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
MINNESOTA STATE
Get Excited! Minnesota One of Ed Sheeran's Stops in 2023 for 'The Mathematics Tour'

It's been four years since he's been to Minnesota but Ed Sheeran is making his return to U.S. Bank Stadium. The "Bad Habits" singer last was at U.S. Bank Stadium October of 2018 when he brought his 'Divided Tour' to town. Nearly 5 years after the last time he performed there, he will headline again on Saturday, August 12, 2023 as he brings 'The Mathematical Tour' back to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Aquatic Invasive Species Prevented from Entering Lake Superior

TWO HARBORS (WJON News) -- Minnesota watercraft inspectors in Lake County recently prevented a boat from entering Lake Superior that had starry stonewort in the boat motor. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a boat arrived at the Agate Bay public access to Lake Superior. The inspector noticed what looked like grass in the motor's intake, but discovered the tiny star-shaped bulbils associated with starry stonewort.
LAKE COUNTY, MN
Frontline Worker Checks Are On The Way

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota frontline worker pay is on the way. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Monday morning that qualified frontline workers will receive $487.45 beginning Wednesday. The Frontline Worker Pay bill was passed by the Minnesota Legislature in April. During the signup window, more than 1.2 million...
MINNESOTA STATE
Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell in Minnesota last week while they went up nationally. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65. The national average price for gas went up 11.1 cents, averaging $3.78. Meanwhile, the national average for diesel...
MINNESOTA STATE
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th

Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
