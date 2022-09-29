Read full article on original website
Related
kvsc.org
Fatal Crash Kills Montrose Woman, Injures Two
A Montrose woman was killed and her passengers were badly injured following a collision with another vehicle on September 26. The Wright County Sheriff’s office says a woman who was identified as Montrose native, 52-year-old Molly Bickman, was traveling southbound on Clementa Avenue SW and collided with a car that was Westbound on County Road 30.
Woman dies from injuries in crash that killed her husband, another man
A third person has died from their injuries following a crash in Lake Lillian in late September. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Gertrude Faber, 83, of Lake Lillian died on Sept. 27, three days after the crash that killed her husband, 86-year-old August Faber. A third...
Man Killed When Vehicle Collides with Overturned Semi
GLENCOE (WJON News) -- A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi that had tipped over onto the highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 212 near Glencoe in McLeod County. The semi was...
Sheriff: Man Dies in ATV Rollover In Cass County
WALKER (WJON News) -- A man has died after going on an ATV ride over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 3:00 p.m. they were notified of a missing man in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area. A group of people reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Sentenced for Causing Serious Crash in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man for causing a serious crash in south St. Cloud last fall. The judge has sentenced 30-year-old Luke Graditi to 21 months in prison. Graditi gets credited for already having served about a third of the sentence in the county jail.
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury
A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision
A 59-year-old Hastings man died and another woman remains hospitalized after two boats collided on the Mississippi River in Hastings on Thursday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened around 8 p.m. near Kings Cove Marina. Witnesses told deputies a man and woman on a Jon boat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three People Killed When Plane Crashes Into House in Northern MN
HERMANTOWN (WJON News) -- Three people were killed when the airplane they were riding in crashed into a house late Saturday night. The Hermantown police department says All three individuals in the Cessna 172 died in the airplane crash. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul, and her brother, 31-year-old Matthew...
Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over
WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
fox9.com
Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
valleynewslive.com
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
Minnesota State Trooper Involved in a Crash With Wrong-Way Driver
RICE (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trooper was involved in a Highway 10 crash near Rice late Thursday night. The patrol says the trooper was responding to a wrong-way driver at around 10:45 p.m. when the crash happened. Records show the trooper was heading east with their lights and...
Southern Minnesota News
BREAKING: Fire destroys part of downtown Fairfax
Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer. Southern Minnesota News has learned that a fire has destroyed part of downtown Fairfax. Witnesses say the Fairfax Fire & Rescue was on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and multiple agencies responded to the blaze. The Smokey...
KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
St. Paul Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Armed Robberies
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A St. Paul man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in two armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses. According to court documents, on June 16, 2020, 23-year-old Devon Glover, and his co-defendant 21-year-old Marshawn Davison committed an armed robbery at a restaurant in Bloomington. During the course of the robbery, Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant owner. Glover then took cash from the register.
BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch
Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0