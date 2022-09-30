Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Town of Oshkosh wants to shift lake access point; Hot Dog Charlie’s up for sale; city may add diversity, sustainability posts
Welcome to the Oct. 3 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 37th issue of 2022. City may add diversity, sustainability coordinators. Access lot on WIOUWASH State Trail proposed. Crosstown rivalry resumes. County wants to...
Fox11online.com
Spectrum's rural broadband expansion hits Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties
WAUKAU (WLUK) -- More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Fast and reliable internet service is considered a necessity. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday.
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
WSAW
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
seehafernews.com
Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
Axe-throwing venue works to keep patrons safe
As axe-throwing venues become more popular, the facilities are taking steps to keep patrons safe. Fondy Axe, a new axe-throwing venue in Fond du Lac, is opening Saturday, Oct. 1.
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town
It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 930 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 930 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 841 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,429 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,507 cases per day. In 2020, 2,816 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,379 cases per day.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police investigating critical incident at their After-Hours lobby
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby. According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.
b93radio.com
Roadside Death in Southern Manitowoc County on Saturday
A man standing outside his car in the dark on the roadside died of injuries suffered when he was struck by another vehicle on Saturday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said on Monday afternoon that they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st on Manitowoc County Highway “X”, west of State Highway 67 in the Township of Schleswig.
b93radio.com
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death
A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
