Sheboygan, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
wearegreenbay.com

Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
WSAW

Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
seehafernews.com

Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire

A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M

A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
Quick Country 96.5

Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town

It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
Fox11online.com

Missing Sheboygan woman found

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 930 New Cases, No Deaths

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 930 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 841 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,429 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,507 cases per day. In 2020, 2,816 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,379 cases per day.
b93radio.com

Roadside Death in Southern Manitowoc County on Saturday

A man standing outside his car in the dark on the roadside died of injuries suffered when he was struck by another vehicle on Saturday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said on Monday afternoon that they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st on Manitowoc County Highway “X”, west of State Highway 67 in the Township of Schleswig.
b93radio.com

Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death

A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
CLEVELAND, WI

