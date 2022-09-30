ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Hy-Vee Recalls Cheese Products Because of Possible Contamination

A possible Listeria contamination has led a major local grocery store chain to voluntarily recall a series of cheese products. Des Moines-based Hy-Vee is recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese's U.S. distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Government
State
South Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Education
State
North Dakota State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
Kickin Country 100.5

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12
Kickin Country 100.5

Report: South Dakota Has No Traffic

On any given day, there are plenty of vehicles traveling on Interstate 29, Interstate 90, Interstate 190 (Rapid City), or Interstate 229 (Sioux Falls) in South Dakota. But what sets the state's main transportation arteries apart from interstates across the country is the lack of bumper-to-bumper traffic that is commonplace in much more populated areas.
TRAFFIC
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Kickin Country 100.5

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Tried South Dakota’s Highest-Rated Beer?

Beer lovers have had a lot to celebrate over the past several years as the craft brewing industry has taken off all over the country. That movement has given an outlet to all kinds of creative types who have added some much-needed variety to an industry that had become quite set in its ways.
DRINKS
Kickin Country 100.5

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
ANIMALS
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy