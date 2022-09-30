Read full article on original website
Related
Psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep’ after seeing material viewed by Molly Russell
Expert tells London inquest material 14-year-old viewed online would ‘certainly’ have affected her
BBC
Rett Syndrome: Somerset mum's 'survival mode' as girl regressed
Everything about Niamh was normal - she could play and run just like other three-year-old girls. It was only when her mum, Alice Dolan, noticed her daughter was choking on food that alarm bells started to ring. Then Niamh stopped making eye contact with her mum and she started to...
Baby Idrees’s short life to be remembered by mother’s London Marathon fundraiser
A mother of three will remember her much-loved baby son who died after being born with a heart defect when she runs her first London Marathon on Sunday.Sanam Saleh, 35, from Blackburn, Lancashire, had three miscarriages before she became pregnant with Idrees in 2014.Sanam and husband Abu were “really excited” but the 20-week scan revealed their baby was a little boy with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) where the left side of the heart does not develop properly and cannot pump blood efficiently.“After the initial shock where it almost felt like grieving, Abu and I decided...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death
Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
I thought my night sweats were just down to the menopause – but the truth was shocking
WHEN Marion Povey started to experience fatigue and night sweats, she thought it was the early signs of the menopause. At the time the mum-of-three was 52-years-old and said the heat her body was radiating had been keeping her awake. In the following months she attended her local GP, and...
Daily Beast
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Chrissy Teigen says she had an abortion in 2020 "to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance"
Chrissy Teigen said this week that she has come to understand that the miscarriage she said she had in 2020 was instead an abortion. Teigen said it took her over a year to realize she'd had an abortion, which she said was necessary to "save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance."
My brother has two months to live after doctors gave him paracetamol for back pain by mistake
MANY people have aches and pains. But when Darren Mulqueen woke up in agony 18-months-ago, he decided a trip to the GP was necessary. The 34-year-old from London was told by the doctor that the pain was muscular, and was sent away - being told to take some paracetamol. He...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Blackmailed Prince Harry Early In Their Relationship, Scandalous New Book Claims
Earlier this week, we reported on the release of yet another trashy tell-all targeting the British media’s favorite punching bag, Meghan Markle. There was initially some hope that the death of Queen Elizabeth II would lead some some Meg-obsessives to focus on something else for a few weeks. Instead,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
It's no secret that it can be difficult getting some shut eye when you're travelling, unless you're lucky enough to travel business class. But one dad has divided the internet by cradling his daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could get some presumably much-needed sleep on a plane. A...
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
survivornet.com
‘We Were Able to Prepare…And Say Goodbye,’ Says Singer Kelis, 43, Who Lost Husband to Stomach Cancer
Singer Kelis is opening up about the loss her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer earlier this year. He was 37. Symptoms of stomach cancer can include difficulty swallowing, nausea, stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, and vomiting; treatment options for this disease include surgery, medications, radiation, and chemotherapy. Having a...
'She Held On As Long As She Could': Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died Of A Broken Heart'
It was a shock when Queen Elizabeth was pronounced dead on September 8, but according to expert Katie Nicholl, she was lonely without Prince Philip. "I think she ultimately died of a broken heart, really. She was never the same after Philip — they were together for 74 years, he was, she said, 'Her strength.' He supported her in everything she did in life. I think it's safe to say she wouldn't be the Queen she was without the support of Philip, and I think something in her died when she went, and she held on as long as she could. She did her constitutional role, she saw the new Prime Minister, she made sure she tidied everything up, and I think in the end, she just wanted to be back with him. I think that is why we saw that double rainbow over Buckingham Palace," the author explained.
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
U.K.・
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.・
Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
Comments / 0