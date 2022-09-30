ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Baby Idrees’s short life to be remembered by mother’s London Marathon fundraiser

A mother of three will remember her much-loved baby son who died after being born with a heart defect when she runs her first London Marathon on Sunday.Sanam Saleh, 35, from Blackburn, Lancashire, had three miscarriages before she became pregnant with Idrees in 2014.Sanam and husband Abu were “really excited” but the 20-week scan revealed their baby was a little boy with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) where the left side of the heart does not develop properly and cannot pump blood efficiently.“After the initial shock where it almost felt like grieving, Abu and I decided...
CELEBRITIES
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hegerty
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Governess#Quizzes#Mental Health#Chase#The Bbc Access#American#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
OK! Magazine

'She Held On As Long As She Could': Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died Of A Broken Heart'

It was a shock when Queen Elizabeth was pronounced dead on September 8, but according to expert Katie Nicholl, she was lonely without Prince Philip. "I think she ultimately died of a broken heart, really. She was never the same after Philip — they were together for 74 years, he was, she said, 'Her strength.' He supported her in everything she did in life. I think it's safe to say she wouldn't be the Queen she was without the support of Philip, and I think something in her died when she went, and she held on as long as she could. She did her constitutional role, she saw the new Prime Minister, she made sure she tidied everything up, and I think in the end, she just wanted to be back with him. I think that is why we saw that double rainbow over Buckingham Palace," the author explained.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
Mary Duncan

Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?

Comments / 0

Community Policy