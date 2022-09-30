Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Crossville PD Seeking Approval To Purchase Upgraded Camera System
The Crossville City Council will vote next week to buy a new camera system for the police department. Police Chief Jessie Brooks said the some $200,000 purchase includes 42 body cameras and in-car cameras for a fleet of 24 vehicles. “We decided that we want to go with both,” Brooks...
Crossville Will Vote On Street Light Replacement This Week
Crossville City Council will consider the replacement of street lights along Highway 127 North with new LED fixtures. The total price tag of the lights and the labor estimated at some $71,000. Director of Engineering Tim Begley said the replacement includes some 140 lights from Neecham Street to Interstate 40.
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue
Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
McMinnville Working To Expand Rescue Squad Building To Accommodate Truck
McMinnville making plans to expand its rescue squad building. Safety Committee Chair Zach Sutton said the squad recently purchased a 15-year-old rescue truck that will be able to house all of the equipment necessary for their rescues. “They have to be able to get a lot of equipment to an...
Putnam Improving Cookeville Community Center Through Roofing And Painting Project
The Cookeville Community Center getting a new look thanks to some capital projects. Putnam County Parks and Recreation Director John Ross Albertson said the classic red brick and green roof people know will soon be mostly gray after a roofing and painting project. “We were having quite a few leaks,...
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Fire On S. Willow Tuesday Morning
Cookeville Fire Department crews responded to a commercial fire on South Willow Avenue in less than a minute Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire at the electronic repair shop began around 11:20 a.m. “We found the fire in the middle of the building, got a pretty quick knockdown...
Putnam Doing What It Can To Help Business Owners Facing Parking Issues Near Justice Center
Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the county is doing its best to mitigate parking issues with businesses near the Justice Center. Porter said the county’s two parking lots down the road for court parking have not been used as anticipated. Instead, people are parking at private businesses across the street.
Six Applicants Apply For The Livingston Police Chief Position
Six people will be considered for the vacant Livingston police chief position. Municipal Management Consultant Warren Nevad updated the Livingston Board of Aldermen Monday night. Nevad said six applications were submitted over a six week time frame. “So our next step is our police consultant and myself will screen the...
Tractor Supply In Sparta Working Towards November Opening Date
The Tractor Supply Company location in Sparta will have its grand-opening on November 5th. That is according to Store Manager Olivia Jones. Jones said the store will offer a full garden center, a drive-thru for large items and other standard merchandise. ‘We still have some construction workers trying to finish...
Cookeville Leisure Services Department Moved To New Location On Broad Street
Cookeville Leisure Services Department celebrated its first official day in its new home at 10 East Broad Street. Director Rick Woods said the administrative team moved from the bottom floor of city hall to the bottom floor of the old police department headquarters. “It is very exciting, it’s a great...
Retail Consultant Says Several National Companies Are Interested In Livingston
Several national chains have expressed interest in moving to Livingston. That is according to Retail Consultant Kyle Cofer who was hired by the city earlier this year. Cofer said a sandwich shop, coffee company, chicken restaurant and shoe business have all explored sites. “We look at everything through the eyes...
Crossville Sending Letters To Candidates Reminding Those Of New Sign Ordinance
The Crossville Codes Department sending letters to all candidates after some issues with the city’s new sign ordinance. City Manager Greg Wood said the guidelines were adopted in August and do not allow campaign signs on right-of-ways. “One particular candidate has basically gone all over town putting signs in...
Animal Shelter Capacity An Increasing Issue For UC Locations
Animal Shelters are full across the Upper Cumberland as at least three county shelters are at or nearing capacity. Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Director Sherri Bradley said the shelter only has 15 kennels with well over 50 dogs at the center. “We have been taking in roughly...
UCHRA Day Reporting Centers To Begin Services In October
UCHRA’s grant funded initiative to reduce the amount of drug offenders serving time should begin in October. That is according to Executive Director Mark Farley. Farley said the three reporting centers to be located in Putnam, Smith and Warren Counties have been staffed. “We’ve actually been able to hire...
White Plains Academy To Implement New Construction Program
White Plains Academy set to get a new vocational program. Putnam County Schools Deputy Director Tim Martin said they wanted to expand program opportunities for students at the school through a new construction program. “It’s not going to be to the same level as what the other high schools have...
UCHRA Hosts County Mayor Retreat To Discuss Regional Needs
Upper Cumberland County Mayors gathered together Monday and Tuesday for an Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency retreat. UCHRA Executive Director Mark Farley said this is something they try to host every few years. He said the goal is to get newly-elected county mayors caught up on hot topics in the region, and hear from re-elected mayors about they treat these issues in their counties.
LA Alumni Association Installs Digital Gallery Of Past Graduating Classes
The Livingston Academy Alumni Association has installed a digital display that shows graduate composites dating back to 1916. Association Member Lesley Riddle said the idea came about when the association realized they were running out of wall space for physical pictures. “With the school beginning in 1909, that’s a lot...
Plans Ready For New Auditorium At Cumberland County High School
The Cumberland County community will get its first glance Tuesday at the plans for a new auditorium at Cumberland County High School. Director of Schools Billy Stepp said unlike Stone Memorial High School, the Cumberland County campus does not have an auditorium. “A lot of the comments in the community...
It’s Flu Vaccine Time, Overton Health Department Outlines Importance
The time is now to get your flu shot. Overton County Health Department Nursing Supervisor Megan Reeder said the spread of influenza will soon increase. Reeder said as the weather gets colder, more people gather causing transmissions to rise. “We strongly recommend the flu vaccine to help prevent illness and...
