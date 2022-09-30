Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO