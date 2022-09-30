Read full article on original website
Oklahoma wheat farmers devastated by heat conditions while scientists develop solutions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Drought conditions in Oklahoma, especially in the western part of the state, are having severe impacts on farmers but scientists at Oklahoma State University want to help farmers even through the toughest weather conditions. Normally this time of year fields are filled with crops...
Troopers searching for former Tulsa fire marshal missing on Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they...
Tulsa Farmers' Market rings in autumn with Harvest Fest in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is hosting Harvest Fest October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is taking place at Knights Pecan Farms in Sapulpa. This allows TFM vendors and supporters to mingle and celebrate fall together. Harvest Fest is open to all ages....
Oklahomans rally for reproductive rights at Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at Scissortail Park on Sunday to take a stand against laws that impact the health, safety, and well-being of women and girls. The "We Are Rising" campaign is a grassroots movement that's uniting Oklahomans from all political parties to stand up...
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
'Anarchist' Oklahoma teacher discusses pushing his beliefs on students in undercover video
OWASSO, Okla. (TND) — New undercover video released by Project Veritas shows an Oklahoma public school teacher, who self-describes himself as an "anarchist," discussing how he can discreetly incorporate his beliefs into his teaching. Tyler Wrynn, the teacher in question, resigned from the Owasso Public Schools system in April...
Tulsa to celebrate elite Native American art with return of Cherokee Art Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the largest Native American art shows in Oklahoma is returning to Hard Rock in Tulsa Oct. 8 and 9. The show will feature more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the country. The first lady and I could not be more...
Sapulpa begins work on near $1 million Christmas installment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Right now, it's a bunch of iron beams and some fencing, but give it a few weeks and Sapulpa's Christmas Chute sounds like something not just to write home about, but to shout about from the rooftops. "There is about 1050 lineal feet of Christmas...
Miami Schools refuse travel to McLain High after shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday’s shooting outside a Tulsa high school football game has scared their opponents away for good. The McLain High School community is still reeling after two 17-year-olds were shot just yards from their homecoming game. One of the victims was killed, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
Tulsa County District Attorney's daughter booked days after alleged stabbing of father
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jennifer Kunzweiler, daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 1. Jennifer was arrested on September 27 after allegedly stabbing her father multiple times. Tulsa police were called to the Kunzweiler home by Steve on Tuesday.
Martina McBride to bring country Christmas to Hard Rock
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Country pop icon Martina McBride will be celebrating the holidays at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets went on sale Sept 30 and start at $59.50. McBride had her big break when Garth brooks had her open...
