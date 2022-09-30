ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Farmers' Market rings in autumn with Harvest Fest in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is hosting Harvest Fest October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is taking place at Knights Pecan Farms in Sapulpa. This allows TFM vendors and supporters to mingle and celebrate fall together. Harvest Fest is open to all ages....
SAPULPA, OK
Oklahomans rally for reproductive rights at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at Scissortail Park on Sunday to take a stand against laws that impact the health, safety, and well-being of women and girls. The "We Are Rising" campaign is a grassroots movement that's uniting Oklahomans from all political parties to stand up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
TULSA, OK
Sapulpa begins work on near $1 million Christmas installment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Right now, it's a bunch of iron beams and some fencing, but give it a few weeks and Sapulpa's Christmas Chute sounds like something not just to write home about, but to shout about from the rooftops. "There is about 1050 lineal feet of Christmas...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Miami Schools refuse travel to McLain High after shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday’s shooting outside a Tulsa high school football game has scared their opponents away for good. The McLain High School community is still reeling after two 17-year-olds were shot just yards from their homecoming game. One of the victims was killed, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
TULSA, OK
Martina McBride to bring country Christmas to Hard Rock

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Country pop icon Martina McBride will be celebrating the holidays at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets went on sale Sept 30 and start at $59.50. McBride had her big break when Garth brooks had her open...
TULSA, OK

