Albany Herald
‘Tom Jones’: Rebecca Waddingham Stars in PBS Masterpiece’s Reimagining of Henry Fielding Novel
Tom Jones is gearing up for a new reimagining on PBS Masterpiece, but before the four-part miniseries arrives, fans are getting their first look with newly-released images. The adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, tells the story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love. Delighting readers since 1749, Tom Jones will continue to do just that in this television adaptation expected to arrive in 2023.
‘NCIS’ Tries to Get Torres to Let Others in After Gibbs & Bishop’s Exits (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 “Unearth.”]. The good news: Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is still in therapy with Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) and isn’t drinking on NCIS. The bad news is: He’s being slow to take the necessary steps.
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Event Beats Out Previous Season Ratings
NBC’s three-hour Law & Order crossover premiere was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data obtained by Variety. The special aired from 8-11 p.m. on September 22, and the special event marked the debut of Season 22 of Law & Order, Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Which ‘Yellowstone’ Character Is Your Montana Match? (QUIZ)
If you’re as obsessed with Yellowstone as we are, then chances are you can’t get enough of the complicated relationships (both in and outside of the Dutton family). The Paramount Network drama, entering its fifth season on November 13, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
Billy Eichner weighs in on 'Bros' disappointing box office debut
Despite a positive critical response, Billy Eichner's film "Bros" had a lackluster opening weekend at the box office. The comedian and actor took to Twitter to share his disappointment in the turnout and his pride in the movie, a romantic comedy.
Whoopi Goldberg says she didn't wear a fat suit for 'Till,' correcting a reviewer
Whoopi Goldberg is correcting the record after a review of her new film, "Till," purported that Goldberg was wearing a fat suit during filming. In a mixed review, a Daily Beast reporter mentions Goldberg only once, writing that Goldberg was "in a distracting fat suit" for her role as Emmett Till's grandmother. The review has since been edited to omit that line and features an editor's note.
‘The Voice’: Watch 8 of the Best Blind Auditions From Night 5 (VIDEO)
The Voice‘s Season 22 Blind Auditions continue to unfold as Week 3 kicks off on NBC, and the competition is getting fierce as new performers vie for the coach’s attention. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello are being forced to get more selective about their choices as their teams are filling up. Below, we’re rounding up the best performances of the night, and let us know your favorite in the comments section, below.
