Read full article on original website
Related
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Peabody Football (4-0) Coach Mark Bettencourt – Tanners Host Powerful Leominster Friday
PEABODY (Podcast) Peabody football (4-0) will host Leominster (4-0) in a game featuring two of the top teams in Massachusetts football. The Tanners are coming off a 40-7 win over Marblehead on Friday night. Peabody Football Coach Mark Bettencourt with Bill Newell. Audio Player. Peabody Player Wins Harrington Trophy Player...
msonewsports.com
Local Football Analysis from the Past Weekend – Game Previews – Soccer & Field Hockey Notes
NORTH SHORE (Podcast) This week the sports writers look back at the Peabody vs. Marblehead football game where the Tanners scored a 40-7 win over the Magicians. The writers share updates on several other games including the Fenwick 2OT win over St. Mary’s (at end of show). Also, catch updates on Field Hockey and Soccer.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Revere Football (2-2) Coach Lou Cicatelli – Patriots Win Two Straight, at Everett Friday
REVERE (Podcast) The Revere football team (2-2() is coming off a shutout win over Lynn English last weekend and will now face Everett on the road this Friday. Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli joined MSONEWSPORTS this week to discuss his football team and preview this week’s game in Everett.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Crowds Building in Salem – Peabody’s Riverwalk Project Gets Boost – Much More
Weather – National Weather Service – Another cool, damp day, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal for early October. Topsfield Fair Update – 10:30 a.m. Today – We are open until 8pm today. The Fiesta Shows Midway will not operate today. Come visit the animals and buildings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msonewsports.com
Newburyport and Marblehead Police Collaborate to Arrest Contractor Charged with Multiple Counts of Larceny
NEWBURYPORT 一 Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King report that the Newburyport and Marblehead Police Departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Lynn City Councilor at Large Brian LaPierre – Supt. Search Meeting Tonight – ARPA Funds – MBTA Updates
LYNN (Podcast) Lynn City Councilor at Large Brian LaPierre spoke with MSONEWSPORTS this morning to update listeners on several Lynn issues. There will be an informational input meeting tonight regarding the search for a new school superintendent. Also in the podcast, MBTA garage news, a Human Rights Resolution, and breaking news from “General Hospital”. Check out the information posted below the podcast.
Comments / 0