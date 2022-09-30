ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Podcast: Lynn City Councilor at Large Brian LaPierre – Supt. Search Meeting Tonight – ARPA Funds – MBTA Updates

LYNN (Podcast) Lynn City Councilor at Large Brian LaPierre spoke with MSONEWSPORTS this morning to update listeners on several Lynn issues. There will be an informational input meeting tonight regarding the search for a new school superintendent. Also in the podcast, MBTA garage news, a Human Rights Resolution, and breaking news from “General Hospital”. Check out the information posted below the podcast.
