UCM Music Presents Saxophone Artist Athanasios Zervas
Enjoy an evening of entertainment at the University of Central Missouri this week as UCM Music presents a saxophone concert by guest artist Athanasios Zervas at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Hart Recital Hall. A rare performer, composer, scholar, and conductor who is equally comfortable in the jazz...
Get Your Spooky On With the Sedalia Spirit Walk
Guys, I might be a little too into Spooky Season this year, but if events like this keep popping up, I mean...can you blame me?. So I saw this and I just had to tell you about it. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance, the Sedalia Paranormal Investigators, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Liberty Center Association of the Arts are working together to put on a big Spirit Walk in Sedalia on the 15th.
What’s Lurking in the Dark Forest at Powell Gardens This Fall?
What's lurking in the woods at Powell Gardens this fall? Whatever it is it might just scare your pants off. Quixotic and Powell Gardens present an immersive, multimedia walkthrough installation in the woods this Halloween season. According to the Powell Gardens website, Dark Forest opens portals to worlds just out of our grasp. Worlds include enthralling performances, captivating music, and technology to help us "pierce the fabric of this universe." It looks a little spooky and scary too, take a look at this Youtube trailer.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
Join The Ghost Hunt At The Library This Weekend
Guys, I don't know if you know this, but I am a fan of Spooky Season. I mean, I'm not gonna go all out and decorate my place ner nothin, but I, in general, like it. I'm a fan of ghosts and ghoulies, even if I don't think they're real. What can I say, I'm a tried and true Shaniac.
Hayride, Haunts & Hot Dogs! Want A Really Good Scare In Sedalia?
I will be coming up on my 1st full year of living as a Sedalia resident. I was not able to be a part of what has become an annual tradition. So let me take some time to let you know about the Haunted Hayride!. It will be taking place...
The Little Victories I Observed While at the License Office in Warrensburg
Life can be difficult and sometimes it's the little victories that can make a difference. My little victory on Friday was getting in and out of the license office in Warrensburg in about 30 minutes. It was fairly quick, especially for the last day of the month when procrastinators like me all needed to get new tags to keep our vehicles legal. I was also treated to a few other little victories while I was hanging out and waiting in line.
Gene Haas Foundation Donates $40,000 to SFCC Foundation for Scholarships
The State Fair Community College Foundation recently received a $40,000 donation from the Gene Haas Foundation for the college’s Precision Machining Technology program. The Gene Haas Foundation’s primary goal is to provide financial assistance for students interested in manufacturing-based careers. SFCC’s relationship with the Haas Foundation developed about...
Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility
Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
Longtime Sedalia 200 Faculty Member Passes Away
It is with great sadness that we report Parkview Elementary School counselor Pam Crafton has passed away unexpectedly. The entire Sedalia 200 community extends our sincere condolences to her family and friends. District counselors are available to aid grieving students and staff members. Ms. Crafton started her Sedalia 200 career...
Thompson Boulevard Work Begins Monday
Beginning on Mon., Oct. 3, and continuing through Wed., Oct. 26, the City of Sedalia’s contractor will be milling, repairing base failures, paving and applying lane markings along Thompson Blvd., from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s right-of-way at W. Broadway Blvd (U.S. 50 Highway) to W. 16th Street.
Which Taco Bell Item Do You Want Back? They Will Let You Choose!
Those of you who enjoy Taco Bell probably already know that not that long ago they brought back the Mexican Pizza. It came back as a limited release in May, and now it should be back on the menu permanently. Our Sedalia location has it, and I think you can get a free one through their app.
Pilot Travel Center Donating $20,000 to Boonville School District
As part of the remodeling celebration of the Boonville Pilot Travel Center on Friday, September 30, Pilot Travel Center is donating $20,000 to the Boonville Region-1 School District. Buried in the celebration announcement is something you may have missed, 10-cent savings on gasoline through the end of October at all Pilot Travel Centers.
Two Injured After Sonic Crosses Center Line
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by 51-year-old David H. Hill of Concordia, was on Highway 13, south of NE 950 Road around 4:40 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 45year-old Heather D. Poynter of Higginsville.
Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover
Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers responded to the area of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard for a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. Daniel Cavaness stated the driver of the other vehicle ran the red light at Broadway and Thompson, causing the collision. The suspect vehicle then left the scene without attempting to exchange information. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
Otterville Receives $47,529 DNR Grant
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded more than $160,000 in Clean Water Engineering Report grants to the cities of Brunswick ($62,500), High Hill ($50,000) and Otterville ($47,529). All three cities will use the funding to evaluate their wastewater systems. The grant offers funding to qualified communities to...
