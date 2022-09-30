Read full article on original website
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters
GOP state candidates who support Buckhead seceding from the city of Atlanta “do so at their own peril,” according to a new poll and data commissioned by groups opposed to the cityhood movement. The Committee for United Atlanta and Neighbors for a United Atlanta released polling data from 20/20 Insight LLC on Sept. 28. Numbers […] The post Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The new PROPEL Center will be built at Clark Atlanta University
Clark Atlanta University has been selected to be the site of the new PROPEL Center, a global innovation headquarters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The global HBCU technology and innovation hub is committed to strengthening the Black talent pipeline. It will be constructed at 635 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd., at Parsons Street between Vine and Elm Streets on the former site of the University Plaza Apartments, which housed the Birdcage, a popular nightclub at the time.
Conservative activists in Georgia wage campaign to purge voter rolls ahead of November's election
One morning in late August, Zach Manifold showed up at his job running the elections office in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to find eight boxes waiting, all filled with documents challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of people to cast ballots. It was the physical manifestation of a law passed...
Atlanta Daily World
National Black MBA Association Announces Michael E. Hamilton As New Board Chair
The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) will formally announce Michael E. Hamilton as the new board chair on October 1 during its 44th Annual Conference and Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Hamilton currently serves on the Board of Directors for The University of Northern...
Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez named one of Georgia’s 50 most influential Latinos
ATLANTA — The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has released its list of the state’s 50 most influential Latinos. This year, Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez is one of them. The chamber celebrated Estevez and the other honorees during a special ceremony this week. The celebration comes in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.
Cobb Free Resources for Seniors Expo provides free and low-cost services to the 55+ community
The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement about its Free Resources for Seniors Expo to be held October 14 at Cobb County’s Senior Wellness Center:. The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is sponsoring a free event at which senior citizens can explore free and...
ALERT - Cobb Elections & Registration has moved!
As the election season heats up, it is important to remember that the main Cobb Elections office has moved from its long-time home on Whitlock Avenue to a new location at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta. All business concerning elections and registration will take place at the new headquarters, and...
Board of education passes ‘divisive concepts’ policy for DeKalb County School District
Members of the DeKalb County Board of Education expressed their “reluctance and discomfort” with passing a new policy now required by law for all school districts in Georgia. The Sept. 21 meeting was not the first time DeKalb County Board of Education (BOE) members discussed House Bill (HB)...
Announcing the Inaugural Black Tech Gala Fundraising and Awards Ceremony
ATLANTA, GA— The Power of Technology Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is pleased to introduce the Inaugural Black Tech Gala taking place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST at the Hyatt Regency Villa Christina – Atlanta Perimeter. This immersive formal black tie tech affair will feature an elegant night of live entertainment, dining, dancing, fundraising, and an awards ceremony for those who have initiatives supporting the black tech community.
Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case. The governor’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Gov. Kemp cannot take...
Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale
One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Former WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt to discuss his novel Tuesday at Peachtree City Library
Peachtree City Library will welcome Emmy Award-winning journalist John Pruitt on Tuesday, October 4, at 1 p.m. to discuss his debut novel, “Tell It True” (Mercer University Press, 2022). “Tell It True” is loosely based on the murder of Lemuel Penn by Ku Klux Klansmen in 1964, a...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Georgia teacher stars in new series “Oscarville,” says show offers history lesson not taught in school
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) Lisa Crosby has been teaching Georgia social studies classes to middle and high school students in North Georgia for more than two decades, but she didn’t learn the history of the town of Oscarville in any textbooks.
