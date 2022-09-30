ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TheAtlantaVoice

Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote

There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters

GOP state candidates who support Buckhead seceding from the city of Atlanta “do so at their own peril,” according to a new poll and data commissioned by groups opposed to the cityhood movement. The Committee for United Atlanta and Neighbors for a United Atlanta released polling data from 20/20 Insight LLC on Sept. 28. Numbers […] The post Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

The new PROPEL Center will be built at Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University has been selected to be the site of the new PROPEL Center, a global innovation headquarters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The global HBCU technology and innovation hub is committed to strengthening the Black talent pipeline. It will be constructed at 635 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd., at Parsons Street between Vine and Elm Streets on the former site of the University Plaza Apartments, which housed the Birdcage, a popular nightclub at the time.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcounty.org

ALERT - Cobb Elections & Registration has moved!

As the election season heats up, it is important to remember that the main Cobb Elections office has moved from its long-time home on Whitlock Avenue to a new location at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta. All business concerning elections and registration will take place at the new headquarters, and...
MARIETTA, GA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Announcing the Inaugural Black Tech Gala Fundraising and Awards Ceremony

ATLANTA, GA— The Power of Technology Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is pleased to introduce the Inaugural Black Tech Gala taking place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST at the Hyatt Regency Villa Christina – Atlanta Perimeter. This immersive formal black tie tech affair will feature an elegant night of live entertainment, dining, dancing, fundraising, and an awards ceremony for those who have initiatives supporting the black tech community.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale

One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
ROSWELL, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

