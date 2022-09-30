Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
2 million signed up for 14-state earthquake drill this month
Life on the New Madrid Fault brings occasional reminders that we need to be prepared if a sizable earthquake should happen. Again this year, thousands of people in western Kentucky and southern Illinois will participate in the Great Central U.S. Shakeout, a 14-state earthquake drill scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20.
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois abortion RV plans future trips to Kentucky border
Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of western Kentucky and Tennessee. The announcement comes 100 days after the Supreme Court ruling that allowed states to ban the procedure. Illinois didn’t institute an abortion...
westkentuckystar.com
Drought expands after Paducah's 6th-driest September ever
September was one of the driest ever in Paducah, and the trend will continue into October. The National Weather Service said it was the 6th-driest September ever for Paducah, and the 4th-driest for Cape Girardeau. Moderate drought conditions have expanded in the past few weeks from McCracken and Massac to...
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City group announces nearly $4,000 in mini-grants for local schools
A group made up of representatives from Calvert City's industrial community announced $3,972 in mini-grants for four area schools. The Calvert City Community Advisory Team gives the mini-grants for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) projects at schools in Marshall and Livingston Counties. The grants this fall are going to...
Illinois opens first cannabis ‘craft grow’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture held a ribbon cutting in Rockford Monday for “Star Buds,” the state’s first cannabis craft grow. The event took place at its location on Forest View Road, just east of Alpine Road. Star Buds is the first of over 340 licenses given out in the last […]
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion
Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
KFVS12
Heartland juvenile detention center called ‘a facility in crisis’ in 15-page inspection report
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois juvenile detention center is a “a facility in crisis.”. That’s the words used by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice following an inspection in Franklin County. The full, 15-page report can be found here. During an August 2 inspection at the...
westkentuckystar.com
Burn bans added in Pope, Union counties
Several western Kentucky counties are under burn bans, and two southern Illinois counties have joined the list. Pope County government, the city of Golconda, the Rural Pope County Fire District and the Shawnee National Forest Service announced an open fire burn ban over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Department said Pope...
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
Dozens of Illinoisans deploy to Florida to help
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More than 2 dozen Illinoisans have deployed to Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Red Cross filled their vans with ready-to-eat meals and water. Brian Williamsen with Red Cross said 41,000 meals and snacks have already been provided, more than 3,400 people have been to a Red Cross and partner […]
aclu-il.org
Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois
Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
wmay.com
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss
PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
Tax rebates 2022: Illinois deadline to claim $700 rebate just 13 days away
Illinois residents have just under two weeks to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World
The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois have two weeks to receive one-time check worth up to $700
Illinois residents have two weeks to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
