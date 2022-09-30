Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Sofia Final Prediction – Holger Rune vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
In what promises to be an entertaining conclusion to the ATP Sofia Open, young gun Holger Rune will take on first-time finalist Marc-Andrea Huesler for the title in the Bulgarian capital. Rune, the higher-ranked man, will unsurprising be the favourite heading into the match, but Huesler has shown that he can spring a surprise more than once so far this week. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Astana Open Day 1 Predictions including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Roberto Bautista Agut
The field is totally packed this year at the ATP Astana Open, with current World #1 Carlos Alcaraz as well as the Super-Serb Novak Djokovic taking to the court. Grand Slam champion Daniil Medvedev, as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be joining the action, and we should look forward to an entertaining week.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Astana Open Day 2 Predictions Including Daniil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
The ATP Astana Open is here and the lineup looks promising, to say the least. To get to the most enticing match-ups however, some of our top-seeds will have to survive stern tests. Today we’re predicting whether or not Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Daniil Medvedev can make it passed the first hurdle.
lastwordonsports.com
Three keys to Yoshihito Nishioka’s win over Denis Shapovalov in the Korea Open final
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan beat fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4 7-6 to win the Korea Open title in Seoul on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese thus rounded off a brilliant week, winning only the second ATP title of his career. Nishioka, who had beaten World No. 2 Casper Ruud...
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Tallinn Final Prediction – Anett Kontaveit vs Barbora Krejcikova
The final at the WTA Tallinn Open in the Estonian capital is set as this field of 32 has been dwindled down to just two competitors. This 250-level event has provided a lot of intrigue and some great tennis all week long. This final should not disappoint as top seed and home hope Anett Kontaveit squares off against seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova. But who will come out on top?
lastwordonsports.com
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Marco Cecchinato and Juan Manuel Cerundolo Return to Form
Of the four Challenger events that started last week, only three were actually finished. The LTP Men’s Open had to be cancelled mid-week due to the projected impact of Hurricane Ian. Orleans, Lisbon, and Buenos Aires still brought Challenger fans a ton of excitement though. We’ve seen some unexpected winners as Gregoire Barrere and Marco Cecchinato returned to the winners’ circle after a few years. Meanwhile, Juan Manuel Cerundolo grabbed a title in what’s been a very rough season for him. Read back on this week’s action:
lastwordonsports.com
Liudmila Samsonova: The in-form player on the WTA Tour
Liudmila Samsonova is in the form of her life, winning 18 of her last 19 matches. She has collected three WTA titles along the way, in Washington, Cleveland and Tokyo, rising to a career high ranking of #23. The hard-hitting Russian capped off her sensational run in the Japanese capital...
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Monastir Day 1 Predictions Including Claire Liu vs Ana Konjuh
The WTA Monastir Open is the first tour-level tournament to be held in Tunisia. The 28-woman field is spearheaded by the #2 and hometown hero Ons Jabeur who is scheduled to play on day two of the event. There will be six matches on schedule on day one and, as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match, including Alizé Cornet vs Laura Pigossi. But who will come out on top?f.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tokyo Day 2 Predictions Including Borna Coric vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
The ATP 500 in Tokyo is underway with an interesting lineup of title favorites in Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Nick Kyrgios. We will see the majority of first-round action played out Tuesday. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Astana Day 1 Predictions Including Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin
Day 2 at the ATP event in Astana will feature an insanely stacked schedule, including recent US Open champion and world #1 Carlos Alcaraz, who’ll make his debut Tuesday. The draw is almost as strong as a Masters 1000 draw and it should provide a very exciting week of tennis.
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Monastir Day 2 Predictions Including Veronika Kudermetova vs Varvara Gracheva
There is no shortage of star attractions at the WTA Jasmin Open in Monastir. There are some intriguing matches in store including top seed Ons Jabeur’s anticipated return to Tunisia. We predict all ten matches on schedule in a jam-packed Day 2 of the event. Who will reach the second round?
lastwordonsports.com
Arsenal: How Gunners Became Early Season Pace-Setters
Arsenal supporters left the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon basking in yet another derby victory over their bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The scoreline and result keep Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the Premier League, with 21 points from their opening eight matches. While many expected Antonio Conte’s Spurs side to provide a sterner test than they were able to muster on the day, the end result was a familiar one, as it means Arsenal have lost only one of their last 21 home league games against Tottenham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Ostrava Day 1 Predictions Including Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina
Day 1 at the WTA event in Ostrava won’t feature any of the four Top 10 players who are taking part in this tournament, but it will still provide a lot of high level action for sure, including recent Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and other former Grand Slam champions in Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka.
lastwordonsports.com
W Series: 5 Takeaways from Singapore
It was the W Series’ first trip to the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore and the first ever DNF for champion Jamie Chadwick. The W Series’ arrival in Singapore was planned at the start of the year, but it proved to be an eventful few days for the series. A new 2022 winner and a dramatic DNF. Should Singapore return in the future? And if there even is a future, who are the 2023 contenders?
lastwordonsports.com
Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea and Arsenal Handed Tough Groups
The Women’s Champions League draw for the group stage of the competition has concluded. Four groups of four have been drawn to pit some of Europe’s best against one another. The Women’s Super League clubs have been handed two groups of death as they both come up against...
UEFA・
lastwordonsports.com
Women’s Rugby World Cup: Key Names to England’s Charge
It’s World Cup week! On Saturday, the Red Roses begin their task of winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup for the third time. They enter the tournament as hot favourites and are on an incredible 25-game winning streak! Who though are the players that are crucial to making this England side tick and who will the country look to for those match-winning moments?
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Ostrava Day 2 Predictions Including Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina
Five singles matches are scheduled for Tuesday at the 2022 WTA Ostrava Open. That includes a couple of absolute blockbusters: Belinda Bencic against Eugenie Bouchard, plus Emma Raducanu taking on Daria Kasatkina. The first one is a great chance for the Canadian to prove she means business in her comeback, the latter could be the match of the round. Who do you think will prevail?
lastwordonsports.com
Key Player Free to Leave Manchester United in January
Cristiano Ronaldo is free to leave Manchester United in January, according to James Ducker and Jason Burt of The Telegraph. Ronaldo is said to be looking for a move away from Old Trafford, and while Eric ten Hag wanted to keep him in the summer, he reportedly now will not stand in his way.
lastwordonsports.com
Iconic Argentinian Striker Announces Retirement
Gonzalo Higuain has announced his retirement from football at the end of this MLS season. One of the standout strikers of his generation, Higuain has enjoyed an incredible career at the top level of football. He left Europe with 14 club trophies, including three La Liga titles and three Serie A titles, before moving to Inter Miami in 2020.
MLS・
lastwordonsports.com
USMNT Star Left ‘Dumbfounded’ by Former Chelsea Manager
It goes without saying that all elite sportsmen and women have to be self-assured to reach such heights. Football is the biggest example of this and there have been a number of players to question Thomas Tuchel during his time with Chelsea. The German manager ruffled the feathers of USMNT star Christian Pulisic particularly.
Comments / 0