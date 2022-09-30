In what promises to be an entertaining conclusion to the ATP Sofia Open, young gun Holger Rune will take on first-time finalist Marc-Andrea Huesler for the title in the Bulgarian capital. Rune, the higher-ranked man, will unsurprising be the favourite heading into the match, but Huesler has shown that he can spring a surprise more than once so far this week. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO