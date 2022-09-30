Read full article on original website
Florida residents recovering from the damage left by Hurricane Ian
CBS News has confirmed at least 103 storm-related deaths in the United States five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Search and rescue missions are continuing. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Fort Myers Beach.
Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as Florida struggles to recover
Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, the storm's effects are still ravaging parts of the state. Bridges to barrier islands are washed out, roadways are flooded and some areas are seeing a lack of power or water. The situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days...
Couple's "Casa Banana" dream home in Florida reduced to rubble during Hurricane Ian
High school sweethearts Laurel and Ian Avery-Dewitt worked for years to move from Wisconsin to Florida and get their tropical dream home – a bright yellow house that they named "Casa Banana." Then Hurricane Ian hit, and all that remains is a pile of rubble.
Eye Opener: Florida attempts to recover from Hurricane Ian
The desperate search for survivors continues in Florida, where hundreds of thousands are still without power, and the death toll keeps rising five days after Hurricane Ian. Also, a new report details systemic abuse in women's soccer. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to at least 103
More than 100 people have been reported dead in the U.S. five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Monday that 54 deaths have now been confirmed in that county, as the total number of Florida fatalities rose to at least 99 as of Monday night.
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Death toll soars to 76 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian.
PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction
Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
Army Green Berets face childcare challenges
A CBS News investigation has found that childcare availability and where it is located are forcing some military families to make difficult decisions. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge goes to Army Camp Bull Simons in Florida to find out why.
Man films possible shark in floodwaters after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, causing widespread flooding and devastation, a man in Fort Myers spotted something peculiar in the flooding outside of his home. It looked like a shark fin peeking out of the water. Dominic Cameratta quickly filmed the animal swimming between the homes in his neighborhood.
As Floridians recover from Ian, most homeowners in the state do so without flood insurance
Many Florida homeowners starting the arduous recovery from Hurricane Ian will do so without the benefit of flood insurance, forcing them to either rebuild with scant resources or make hard choices about relocating. Ian was among the most destructive storms to hit the U.S. Early estimates of residential and commercial...
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?
As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
'Mommy, don't let me die': Florida family recounts escaping home during Hurricane Ian
Families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state this week, with one family saying they lost “everything” after their home’s foundations crumbled in the staggering storm surge. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm over the west coast...
See dramatic photos of Hurricane Ian's widespread damage across Florida
Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast. The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left...
Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights
A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
Hurricane Ian Has Sharks Swimming In The Florida Streets
Hurricane Ian is the worst storm to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida, maybe ever. It was a solid category 4. Florida is one of those places where you are not only worrying about the storm and the damage, but you also have to worry about the wildlife as well.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
