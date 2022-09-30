ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Eye Opener: Florida attempts to recover from Hurricane Ian

The desperate search for survivors continues in Florida, where hundreds of thousands are still without power, and the death toll keeps rising five days after Hurricane Ian. Also, a new report details systemic abuse in women's soccer. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to at least 103

More than 100 people have been reported dead in the U.S. five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Monday that 54 deaths have now been confirmed in that county, as the total number of Florida fatalities rose to at least 99 as of Monday night.
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island

Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
Army Green Berets face childcare challenges

A CBS News investigation has found that childcare availability and where it is located are forcing some military families to make difficult decisions. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge goes to Army Camp Bull Simons in Florida to find out why.
Man films possible shark in floodwaters after Hurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, causing widespread flooding and devastation, a man in Fort Myers spotted something peculiar in the flooding outside of his home. It looked like a shark fin peeking out of the water. Dominic Cameratta quickly filmed the animal swimming between the homes in his neighborhood.
Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?

As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights

A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
