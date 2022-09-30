Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia at risk of losing control of towns critical to retaining Kherson city and Crimea, say western officials – live
Western officials warn situation in south could become ‘increasingly messy with potentially a more desperate Russian force’
Pope appeals to Putin to end ‘spiral of violence’ in Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denounced the “absurd” risk to humanity of catastrophic nuclear war as tensions escalate. Francis uttered his strongest plea...
West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Regional mediators were headed to Burkina Faso on Monday in the wake of the West African country’s second coup this year amid concern the latest power grab could further postpone elections and deepen the region’s Islamic extremist violence. News that the delegation...
UK’s Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job “laying the ground” for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country’s public finances.
Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A group of Afghan women Saturday protested a suicide bombing that killed or wounded dozens of students in a Shiite education center in the capital Kabul a day earlier, demanding better security from the Taliban-run government. The demonstration was quickly broken up by Taliban police.
Musk’s plan to end Russian war infuriates Ukraine on Twitter
Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion. The Tesla CEO, soon facing a court fight over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, argued in a tweet Monday that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia’s partial mobilization of reservists.
Iran’s supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The...
S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border, ignoring their government’s plea to stop such activities since the North has threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. Park Sang-hak, a...
Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will soon deliver to Ukraine four more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, will be part of a new $625 million package...
Tories facing ‘wipe-out’ as new poll gives Labour 25-point lead after disastrous mini-Budget
A new poll has given Labour a 25-point lead over the Conservatives, setting Liz Truss on track for a “wipe-out” at the next general election.The survey by Savanta ComRes is the latest in a string of polls showing a collapse in support for the Tories in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget.The pollster said that the Labour lead was the biggest ever recorded by the company and could leave the Tories out of power for a generation.It would probably result in a comfortable three-figure majority for Sir Keir Starmer’s party if borne out at the election expected in...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia, declaring that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions. The Kremlin replied by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
