Genshin Impact web event: A Walk Through the Woods guide

Genshin Impact has another brand new web event available, happening at the same time as A Canvas of Starlight Memories. This is another adventure which will allow you to reminisce, but only until October 7, 2022, so you need to make sure to play the web event and collect all possible rewards before that time.

The event is slightly random, but if you start playing now you’re pretty much guaranteed to get all of the event rewards before it ends. Just read through our guide below for everything you need to know.

How to play A Walk Through the Woods – Genshin Impact web event

A Walk Through the Woods is a simple web event that plays like a board game. You use dice rolls to move through a board littered with event spaces. As you go you’ll collect Verdant Memories and earn Adventure Coins. Triggering events, earning Verdant Memories, and collecting Adventure Coins will all help you unlock a variety of rewards.

Make sure you’re logged in to your main account before playing the web event.

How to earn more dice rolls – Genshin Impact web event

You get your first eight dice rolls simply from logging into the event, so that’s nice and easy.

Your next five dice rolls are earned for sharing your personal Battle Chronicle – but if you just press the “Go” button and revisit the page, the event completes immediately.

For the final five dice rolls, you simply need to visit the “Hidden Civilizations” event page, which again, is as easy as pressing “Go” and revisiting the page.

Your dice roll quests will be reset each day during the event, so revisit the page daily in order to earn all possible rewards.

Event spaces – Genshin Impact web event

Moving is as simple as clicking the dice icon to go forward. There are many event spaces on the board you move through, some of them beneficial, and others will halt or reverse your progress. Or maybe you’ll play Rock, Paper, Scissors with a Hilichurl for a prize.

As you encounter events, you’ll earn Adventure Coins and pictures, which are added to your album. These are called Verdant Memories, and there are nine in total to collect.

Earning A Walk Through the Woods rewards and Primogems – Genshin Impact web event

As you can Adventrue Coins you will unlock rewards, including Primogems. Click or tap the Adventure Coins bag, and you’ll be given an objective menu. You can earn rewards for earning coins, or triggering events on the board.

Unlock all nine Verdant Memories by triggering events, trigger 15 total events, and earn 1,600 Adventure Coins total, and you’ll complete all objectives, which will reward you with the following:

x50,000 Mora.

x5 Hero’s Wit.

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

x60 Primogems.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.